I often hear people (or advertisements) talk about “creator laptops” and e-sports laptops. E-sports means games are very intuitive, but everyone really knows what requirements creators need for laptops and what requirements they should meet to be qualified or suitable Do you want to buy? I think the specifications of the screen are the key, because most creators need to edit or create/create videos, photos, or 3D, CAD/CAM. If the resolution of the screen is not enough, the color accuracy is not good, and the size If it is not big enough, it will definitely get twice the result with half the effort! In fact, many people use laptops mainly for documents and audio-visual editing software, and the part of playing games is less important. In this way, they can change their thinking and choose products that are aimed at “creators”. This article is for everyone. The out-of-the-box introduction is the AERO 16 OLED Creator Notebook (2023 Edition) launched by GIGABYTE. In addition to the top-level CPU and GPU extreme performance that can meet the needs of various creators and gamers, the product also has a lot of respect for everyone. I care about the color accuracy of the screen and the fast data storage speed requirements, and the appearance is also very fashionable and stylish!

GIGABYTE has recently launched gaming laptops equipped with the 13th generation Intel HX and H series processors + the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40; among them, the AORUS professional gaming series AORUS 17X and AORUS 15X are equipped with the highest hardware specifications and have the most powerful computing Efficiency, to meet the top players’ pursuit of extreme speed. The AERO series born for creators: AERO 16 OLED and AERO 14 OLED are beckoning to creators with stylish exterior design, excellent screen and performance! This article will unpack the 16-inch high-end model for you: AERO 16 OLED BSF, which is equipped with the 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900H core processor + GeForce RTX 4070 graphics chip. If you don’t need such powerful specifications or performance requirements, but want to have the same screen size and the same I/O specifications as others, then you can also refer to the AERO 16 OLED BKF version equipped with Core i7-13700H core + GeForce RTX 4060. Text (both exterior design dimensions and weight are the same as other specifications)!

What are the benefits of OLED screens?

OLED is bright because each pixel can work independently, and it can be completely turned off when displaying black, which can obtain the deepest black, and this feature can also bring higher color saturation and contrast, so in There is a better improvement in the sense of color quality! OLED panels also have the advantages of ultra-thin, fast response time, and low power consumption! In addition, OLED screens are also generally LCD screens can effectively reduce blue light generation, and it is relatively healthy to watch the screen for a long time for office work!

Key features of AERO 16 OLED products

AERO 16 OLED Creator Notebook is a product tailored for professionals, designers, and original creatives. It has a large screen ratio of 16:10 and a 4K+ OLED screen with narrow borders on four sides. The authoritative X-Rite 2.0 factory color calibration and Pantone Validated color calibration certification, and also obtained TÜV Rheinland low blue light and passed the Eyesafe 2.0 standard. The overall slimness is only 18 mm, and the ingenious neon color inlay, comes with powerful real-time calculation and modeling capabilities, as a creative accelerator for contemporary workers!

The body is only 18 mm, and the LOGO luminous light on the upper cover is added with an ingenious neon color inlay. When it is not luminous, it can show crystal-like colorful refraction from different angles!

In order to cope with the high-efficiency heat source brought by the RTX 40 GPU, GIGABYTE specially re-created the heat dissipation structure this time, allowing creators to feel at ease and use the high performance of the AERO 16 OLED for a long time!

AERO 16 OLED has quite a lot of features, let us introduce it to you while unboxing it!

AERO 16 OLED unboxing

The packaging of the product is quite exquisite, just like a fashion boutique, it is quite face-saving to give it away~

The design of the cover on the product A side is simple and stylish, without too many unnecessary totems or deliberate oblique cuts; the body is made of CNC integrally formed aluminum alloy, which is very strong!

Attached is a 120-watt transformer, which can give the processor and graphics chip maximum fire support! Here you can see that the DC connector is smaller than ordinary laptops, because it is easy to connect and supply power to such a thin laptop!

Excellent appearance design

It is understood that this notebook uses exclusive 14 special tungsten carbide cutters, processed by 21 stations, tens of thousands of knives CNC carving, 88 delicate and slow grinding processes, and the birth of a complete AERO notebook case lasted 336 hours. Hours, a whole piece of aluminum ingot is tempered to produce 6% of the essence. Every inch inside and outside the AERO notebook is calculated and cut by computer, the tolerance value is smaller than a bundle of hair, the minimum is 0.01 mm, which can make every seam fit perfectly, improve durability and firmness, and bring exquisite product details and high-end boutique experience to creators.

The beautiful arc shape with sharp corners eliminates complexity, while the CNC integrally formed aluminum alloy body is more delicate than traditional 15-inch notebooks, and it is colorful and delicate with the most abundant and shining white light in nature. quality life!

The size of the product is 35.4(W) x 25.5(D) x 1.8~2.2(H) cm, the weight of the 16-inch screen plus the metal body is only 2.1 kg (200 g less than the previous generation)!

The A side adopts a matte design, and the “AERO” Logo full of aesthetic design is placed in the center; in addition, the whole machine is made of a metal body, no matter which angle you look at it is beautiful!

If the power is connected to the transformer, the logo will still light up!

If the AERO Logo is not lit, it will show a neon color with the reflection of light, which is very beautiful!

It is understood that this neon color is based on the neon colors seen in the sky before the sun rises. Using the micro-nanometer laser (NIL) optical lamination printing technology, it can present crystal-like colorful refraction at different angles, echoing the colorful world of creation. , and the essence of implication creation is to tell stories from different angles!

The narrow bezel design is not only good-looking, but also greatly reduces the size and weight of the body, making the 16-inch AERO 16 OLED the size and weight of a 14-inch laptop in the past!

Part D of the base is also made of metal, and it will be disassembled for everyone to see later!

Rich and advanced I/O configuration

Supports up to 3 screens outputting 4K quality!

There are two built-in Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports on the right side of the fuselage. In addition to supporting DisplayPort display, the data transmission speed can reach up to 40Gbps bandwidth speed, which is 8 times higher than USB 3.1, and can output up to two 4K quality screens. One more with PD 100W charging function! (When performing PD charging, it is recommended to use a power supply of 86W or higher that supports PD charging)

On the left side of the fuselage, there are USB-C (the specification is USB 3.2 Gen2), as well as Micro SD (supporting a data transfer speed of up to 312 MB/s) and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone composite jack

There are DC in, USB-A (spec is USB 3.2 Gen1) and HDMI 2.1 holes on the back of the fuselage

If the adapter is connected, the LED next to the DC jack will light up for identification

16:10 16-inch narrow bezel 4K HDR + OLED screen design

As I mentioned at the beginning, creators’ laptops should have excellent screen characteristics; besides using OLED screens, AERO 16 OLED is the only product series in the world that introduces the international color authority X-Rite factory color calibration 2.0 program. You may say that some products can be provided with samples for testing and adjustment, and then report the test data, but wouldn’t it be better if there is a check from the beginning?

GIGABYTE’s approach is to let color engineers and X-Rite color calibration laboratory jointly develop each panel of the AERO creator laptop, and go through the strict color calibration procedure of the original factory color calibration instrument before leaving the factory to ensure the average color shift value Delta E<12, it can also automatically generate an exclusive color calibration test report for each laptop and configure a unique ICC Profile color description file. Creators can switch to a unified color standard in real time, which helps to obtain correct colors for video works.

In addition, AERO 16 OLED has also obtained Pantone Validated panel certification, which is unique in the world‘s most stringent dual color calibration certification, bringing you the most realistic color experience!

The top cover of the laptop is made of solid aluminum alloy, and the exquisitely crafted CNC beautiful arc shape with sharp corners is really beautiful!

The maximum opening angle of the screen is shown in the picture above; there is also a logo symbolizing AERO on the hinge~

In addition, AERO 16 OLED is also equipped with a new Full-HD video camera and built-in dual microphones. It has Windows Hello facial biometric login technology, which has high recognition efficiency and allows everyone to log in safely by “swiping face”!

Cinema standard 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification

AERO 16 OLED has passed the VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification, with a high contrast ratio of over 1,000,000:1, a peak brightness of 600 nits, and an extreme black of 0.0005 nits, making the light and shade more distinct and texture details come into view! You can see that the white smoke in the picture is clearly visible, and the black can achieve deep black and zero brightness!

If you want to play games, the screen response time of only 0.2 milliseconds can definitely satisfy gamers. It can be 50 times faster than the average LCD laptop screen response time of about 10 milliseconds. It can switch colors and images more quickly, and present a smoother experience. Fast action screen. In addition, you can feel the smoothness of the picture even when doing general paperwork or browsing and scrolling the webpage. When scrolling the picture, you can feel the sharp text and it is still clearly visible when moving!

Keyboard and trackpad design

The C piece is also a one-piece aluminum alloy design! Here you can also see that there are mesh holes on both sides and top of the keyboard area, which are mainly used for cooling air flow instead of built-in speakers~

If you want to watch dramas, of course AERO 16 OLED is also very enjoyable, because the excellent picture quality is right in front of your eyes, the effect of HDR 600 is to go deeper into the scene, the brightest light and the darkest corners can be felt, and the powerful DTS:X Ultra theater-level stereo channel sound field, whether in games, movies or listening to music, can accurately present the sound source in a 3D surround manner according to the user’s position, bringing the most immersive stereo sound effect, clear and lifelike Restore the atmosphere of the scene!

The power switch button is configured in the upper right corner, and there is also a backlight indicator~

It is configured with a practical single-color white backlit keyboard design, which I prefer to the RGB lighting effects that are too dazzling, and it also reduces the trouble of accidentally operating and controlling the lighting effects

Patented glass touchpad

Different from the feedback of most touchpads, AERO 16 OLED is designed with an exclusive patented glass touchpad design, which feels as smooth and sensitive as touching silk satin. It has the characteristics of anti-fingerprint coating and water contact angle greater than 115°, allowing Easy cleaning for everyone. According to GIGABYTE, the touchpad has also passed the three checks of wear resistance, sweat resistance, and dynamic friction. Even under long-term finger manipulation, it can easily remain crystal clear!

Equipped with a Windows precision touchpad that supports a variety of touch gestures, it feels very easy to operate in actual use, and you can no longer rely on the shackles of the mouse. The button feedback of the touchpad is as solid as that of a mechanical keyboard, once you use it, you can’t go back!

Internal heat dissipation design and component configuration

Remove the base and find that it is also made of strong metal, and heat-conducting sheets are attached to the memory and SSD that will heat up to conduct heat. The above picture shows the configuration of the main components of the product, the heat dissipation structure, the battery, and the configuration of the audio system.

Among them, the memory part can be replaced and installed with 2x DDR5 slots (in the center), and the maximum support is 64GB, which can effectively enable multimedia video editing to perform various tasks with ease! The M.2 SSD slot specification is 2280, which supports 2 sets of NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0×4 (one 1TB has been installed, and the other set is next to the lower right speaker); the battery part is 88.24Wh.

Excellent WINDFORCE cooling technology

Here you can see that the cooling technology of GIGABYTE WINDFORCE has been upgraded again! Unique cooling technology includes two 59-blade fans, 4 heat pipes and multi-faceted cooling fins, which can face the total system thermal design power (TDP) of up to 125Wh without fear (processor power is 45W, graphics card power is 80W), in “Turbo Mode”, which quickly dissipates heat and maintains high-efficiency operation, ensuring calm and stable off-throttle performance under heavy loads of gaming or multimedia processing!

When we actually tested it with performance testing software, we found that turning on “Turbo Mode” can indeed quickly dissipate waste heat, so that we can ensure that AERO 16 OLED can remain calm and not drop frequency under heavy loads of games or multimedia processing Stable performance! The base of the laptop is raised to allow air to enter, and if it is raised further with the laptop stand, it should be able to obtain better heat dissipation performance. In Turbo mode, the fan will run at the highest speed, and wind noise will be noticeable at this time. Therefore, if high-performance operation is not required, it is recommended to adjust the appropriate operation mode, so that the fan can adjust the operating speed according to the temperature.

Screen quality sharing

Before the performance test, let’s share the excellent picture quality performance of a few screens; although the effect of the remake screen is limited, I can sincerely tell you that the 3840 x 2400 resolution of the 16-inch screen is very delicate, and after turning on the HDR function, it is really Let you feel the picture quality is impeccable when browsing the shooting works or videos!

A good screen should have a high contrast ratio. In addition to the color, the details, textures and layering must come out!

Video creators must rely on a “reliable” screen to edit photos!Otherwise, what the customer sees is definitely not the exact picture you see

AERO 16 has passed the VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification, with a high contrast ratio of over 1,000,000:1, a maximum peak brightness of 600 nits, and an extreme black of 0.0005 nits, making the light and shade more distinct and texture details come into view. The contrast ratio is higher than that of ordinary screens. Many mobile phone screens and shooting functions now support HDR. If the screen for color calibration does not have HDR specifications, how can it be adjusted well?

“GIGABYTE CONTROL CENTER” software

Let me introduce the world‘s only laptop AI design that GIGABYTE has cooperated with Microsoft to introduce; it can intelligently learn the energy consumption characteristics of each software, and automatically adjust the power consumption of the CPU and GPU accordingly, allowing users to own a laptop without additional settings The best performance, and detect different environments to adjust the best screen brightness! Even better, with the accumulation of learning materials, the AERO 16 laptop can give each software more accurate CPU/GPU settings, allowing users to save more time for multimedia processing and manual settings!

In the built-in “GIGABYTE CONTROL CENTER” software of various series of GIGABYTE notebooks, you can easily enable the “AI BOOST” acceleration function and various smart performance modes!

You can set the fan speed curve in each mode!

When we have tested the software to make the system run at full load, we can find that the speed of the fan is immediately increased, and then the action of automatic and rapid cooling is achieved, so that the system can maintain high-performance operation.

It is worth mentioning that you can use the MUX switch display card switching function of Control Center to improve the game frame rate performance!

performance test

Through the “About” information in “System”, you can quickly see that it is equipped with an Intel i9-13900H high-performance processor and 32GB memory, as well as information about the Windows 11 Professional operating system

Next, let’s test the performance of the AERO 16 OLED with such a specification configuration, whether it can handle multimedia photos and videos, 3D rendering and CAD/CAM creation tasks, and play AAA games smoothly?

Use Cinebench R23 to test the processor’s single-core and multi-thread performance (Render part); the single-core performance reaches 1969 pts, while the multi-thread performance reaches 16035 pts!

Using the CPU Profile test, the multi-threaded 8896 has a very high score~

The above tests are all run in the “Turbo Mode” of “AI” ~ GIGABYTE’s built-in “Control Center” is used for intelligent performance optimization! For the following graphics performance test, we changed to “AI Gaming” mode to operate~

In the Time Spy test, get a brilliant score of 12249!

In the Fire Strike Ultra test, get a brilliant score of 6685!

In the Speed ​​Way test, get 2858 excellent points!

Who says designers can’t play games? We also used the Final Fantasy XV Benchmark to test the simulation game performance, and got quite high results! After all, the performance of the RTX 4070 mobile graphics chip is very powerful, and you don’t have to worry about the lack of performance if you want to play various masterpieces of games! When Benchmark is running, I also feel a very smooth and experienced picture. Playing games with an OLED screen is really cool! But this also requires the cooperation of a powerful processor and a graphics chip, otherwise how can Lag Kaka do it?

The most popular games recently are Crouching Dragon (pictured above) and Diablo! But it is also very heavy on system performance (especially graphics chips) Oh!

Using TxBENCH to test the system disk, the extremely fast performance of reading 6552 mB/s and writing 4863 mB/s was obtained! This means that even if you want to transfer large-capacity audio-visual files, it can be done quickly with just a snap of your fingers!

Finally, we used PCMark 10 Advanced to test the overall system performance. AERO 16 OLED scored 8134, which is very good!

What is worth mentioning is that there will be more and more portable external storage devices that support Thunderbolt. With the TB4 connection of AERO 16 OLED, you can get the highest data access speed!

For example, the SanDisk PRO-G40 SSD in the picture above adopts the TB3 specification. When it is connected to the TB4 of the AERO 16 OLED, it can play the ultimate read speed of 3,069 MB/s and write speed of 2,606 MB/s! ! (It is very close to the specification speed of the WD SN750 SSD inside, almost equal to the performance of the internal M.2 PCIe SSD!)

Faced with various external data storage devices, AERO 16 OLED can give you the most “powerful” support!

Summary of experience

AERO 16 OLED is equipped with the 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor, built on the Intel 7 process architecture, bringing consumers the fastest ever performance core (P-core) and doubled efficiency core (E-core) , to provide the best multi-tasking performance and load capacity, shorten the workflow, and save time to express creativity and increase productivity! It is also equipped with the latest graphics chip, choosing the RTX 4070 with high cost performance can meet the graphics performance needs of creators and gamers, and take into account the overall power consumption requirements to improve the convenience of mobile use everywhere.

Overall, the GIGABYTE AERO 16 creator notebook brings unparalleled performance and ultra-high image quality performance, whether it is for work or entertainment, it has the ultimate performance and feedback! Using a 16-inch large-view OLED screen that supports HDR 600 is cool, and there is also immersive DTS:X Ultra surround sound, which is also very enjoyable for watching movies or playing games! In addition, AERO 16 gives you the latest and fastest expandability, and there is a full upgradeable design inside, allowing you to increase the memory or data storage space at any time (each two groups can be replaced and upgraded). If you want to have a laptop that can be used for a long time without worrying about outdated specifications and lack of upgradeability, then GIGABYTE’s AERO 16 OLED laptop designed for creators is recommended to be included in your pocket list!

If the budget is limited, or you think the screen can be smaller, you can choose the AERO 14 OLED 14-inch version, which is thinner and easier to carry. Its panel is 16:10 QHD OLED, and its performance is equipped with i5-12500H processor and RTX 4050 independent display can be given to consumers with mild creative design needs.

