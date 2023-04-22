Fast and Furious arcade cabinets now exist – – Gamereactor

Arcade1Up, a company known for creating authentic arcade cabinets for classic arcade games, has revealed that it is marking the penultimate entry in the upcoming Fast and Furious series Fast X by releasing an arcade system for The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game part. .

As revealed on Twitter, the cabinet has working wheels, mini shifters, pedals, but a standing system, which means there are no additional chairs to give you a true arcade racing experience.

The problem with this system seems to be that it will only be released in the US, as right now you can only pre-order it through the supermarket chain’s Best Buy portal in the US or Canada. However, the cabinet will launch in North America on May 8th for $600.

Are you interested in Fast and Furious arcade cabinets?

