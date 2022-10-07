The latest work “Fast Pleasure: Unruly” adopts the unique visual style of street painted graffiti, with the most realistic car models to start your new street racing career! Earn enough cash to compete in weekly qualifiers, beat rivals and make your mark on the street racing scene, all while wrestling with the police in 4 weeks of intense racing.

The world is your canvas——Incorporating the elements of the latest street art and the most realistic car models in the history of “Speed ​​​​Pleasure”, graffiti with a new and unique visual style blooms infinitely energetic in “Speed ​​​​Pleasure: Untamed”. Show off your driving skills with a robust visual and sound toolset, including nitrous jets, a new acceleration strategy that delivers dizzying speed.

Start at the bottom and climb all the way to the top——If you want to reach the top, you must take risks. Choose when to gamble on everything, swing wildly on the street, ditch the police chase, or make an extra bet with your winnings against competing drivers. Time is money, so be sure to find the fastest way to earn enough cash to compete in weekly qualifiers and take part in Lakeshore’s ultimate event, The Big Game.

run all these streets– The more times you play, the more Wanted value you accumulate. With no pressure from the police, you’ll have to use new escape mechanics to make tactical decisions and control the pace of the pursuit. Are you going to escape from the police, deal with them head-on, or hide in the underworld of Lakeshore? Run through these streets and you can reap the rewards.