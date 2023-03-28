Elemental analysis in the production of steel: Laser-based system accelerates material control

Secopta’s SlagLIBS is compact and takes up little space in the laboratory.

At the METEC/GIFA 2023, Secopta is presenting two new systems for fast incoming goods inspection and fast, fully automatic inline identification checks. When goods are received, the SlagLIBS system identifies aggregates for their guaranteed composition. For the identification check of long products, FiberLIBS is now also available with a measuring head that can be placed on a billet, for example, and enables a 100 percent check before reheating.

Fast incoming goods inspection with SlagLIBS

The SlagLIBS system, which Secopta is showing for the first time at the trade fair, analyzes the chemical composition of the additives or alloys delivered to the steelworks within a few minutes, for example during the incoming goods inspection. It achieves an accuracy that corresponds to the X-ray fluorescence analysis (XRF) used to date, but makes the measurement results available much more quickly. In this way it is possible to complain immediately about delivered material that does not meet the specifications.

Since sample preparation is limited to pre-crushing to a particle size of 5 to 15 mm, SlagLIBS saves a lot of time: The results are available a few minutes after sampling – a significant time saving compared to XRF, which takes up to two hours including sample preparation can take.

Fully automated mix-up control with FiberLIBS

For several years, FiberLIBS systems have been used for automatic inline identification (PMI – Positive Material Identification) of continuous long steel products such as rods, profiles and tubes at speeds of up to 2 m/s.

New – and presented for the first time at the METEC – is FiberLIBS for the mix-up check on semi-finished products, for example billets that were temporarily stored and are to be fed back into the rolling process. The measurement before reheating ensures that only material whose material properties meet the specifications gets into the furnace.

The new FiberLIBS features a placement head that is automatically lowered to the surface of the stationary billet. Since many of them have been stored outdoors for a long time, an integrated ablation laser first removes the layer of scale, and then the actual measurement is carried out with LIBS. The entire process only takes around 30 seconds. In this way, each batch is automatically 100 percent tested – a clear advantage compared to conventional manual testing with spark spectrometers.

Secopta auf der METEC/GIFA/THERMPROCESS 2023

Dusseldorf, June 12th to 16th, 2023:

Halle 4 / Stand A 23

Über SECOPTA analytics

Secopta analytics GmbH, based in Teltow near Berlin, offers laser-based analytics solutions for questions relating to industrial process control and the production of primary and secondary raw materials.

The fields of application range from the extraction and enrichment of raw materials through industrial process control to the processing of secondary raw materials as well as environmental analysis and the identification of hazardous substances. The company develops complete system solutions for automated analysis in individual applications. The analysis can be carried out directly in the running process: online, onsite and in situ.

company contact

Secopta analytics GmbH

Christian Bohling

Rheinstrasse 15 b

14513 Teltow

+49 3328 35403-00



http://www.secopta.de

Press contact

VIP Communication

Regina Reinhardt

Dennewartstraße 25-27

52068 Aachen

+49 241 89468-24



http://www.vip-kommunikation.de