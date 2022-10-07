Home Technology “Fast Thrill: Unruly” Trailer Released: First Abandoned Xbox Oen/PS4 Platform | XFastest News
Technology

“Fast Thrill: Unruly” Trailer Released: First Abandoned Xbox Oen/PS4 Platform | XFastest News

by admin
“Fast Thrill: Unruly” Trailer Released: First Abandoned Xbox Oen/PS4 Platform | XFastest News

Just now, EA officially released the first promotional trailer for the new series of “Extreme Pleasure”: “Extreme Pleasure: Untamed”, showing the game’s graphics, art style and unique gameplay for the first time.

Looking at the entire trailer, the most striking thing is the art style that differs greatly between the game and other racing games. “Extreme Pleasure: Unruly” rarely uses a combination of realistic racing cars and three renderings of two characters. , and used a lot of visual design that leans towards animation and street hip-hop style.

This kind of art design is not only reflected in the characters, but also in the various special effects of the game. In “Unruly”, when the player uses techniques such as nitrogen acceleration, there will be unique graffiti-style special effects around the car body, which makes the player more recognizable. Fill directly.

At the level of gameplay, it can be seen that the consistent high degree of freedom in the “Extreme Pleasure” series, as well as the night chase racing system, have been inherited in the new work.

It should be noted that, judging from the current news, “Extreme Pleasure: Untamed” will only land on the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms, that is to say, this will be the first in the series to give up both Xbox Oen and PS4. Great game for previous generation platforms.

The strategy of turning to the next-generation platform in an all-round way may mean that “Speed ​​​​Pleasure: Untamed” will have a better picture expression than the previous work “Speed ​​​​Pleasure: Heat”.

See also  Netflix and Ubisoft to launch three exclusive mobile games from 2023 to entertain members worldwide

source

Further reading:

You may also like

FSP launches a new generation of ATX 3.0/PCIe...

Decentralized Finance, by Anubi Digital produced with crypto...

How did Iran shut down the internet (and...

Study: Binary stars separate a star that devours...

How did Iran shut down the internet (and...

“Fast Pleasure: Unruly” officially released graffiti painting style...

Hubble and Webb Space Telescopes jointly observed, revealing...

“The Witcher” spin-off Sirius comprehensive The Witcher game...

Sci-fi action-adventure Hubris will launch on PS VR2...

PlayStation 5 seems to be able to “crack...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy