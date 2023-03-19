Debut Intel FPGA Agilex 7 with F-Tile, the fastest transceivers designed to handle bandwidth-intensive workloads. Equipped with the fastest field-programmable gate array (FPGA) transceivers on the market, they were created especially for the embedded, network and cloud industries. The new Agilex 7 FPGAs offer flexible hardware solutions with transceivers that deliver industry-leading performance, with up to 116 Gbps and ruggedized intellectual property (IP) of 400 GbE.

their importance

Network operators, cloud service providers and enterprises are faced with increasing bandwidth requirements and are looking for cost-effective and flexible hardware solutions. Agilex 7 with F-Tile satisfies directly these needs. It also enables network, cloud or embedded applications, bandwidth-intensive applications such as Infrastructure Processing Unit (IPU), and compute-intensive applications. It also doubles the bandwidth per channel over previous generation Intel FPGAs and enables new products that support higher data traffic. At the same time it reduces energy consumption and maintains the required compact format.

The fastest transceivers

How it works: Based on Intel’s 10-nanometer SuperFin process technology, Agilex 7 with F-Tile gives users the flexibility to create a custom chip that fits their specific needs. With multi-protocol support and features combined with higher data rates, Intel is enabling customers to realize new connectivity topologies in a single device. For example, Agilex 7 with F-Tile offers significant versatility in enabling optical networking applications from 400Gbps to 1.6Tbps, as well as applications such as 25/50G passive optical networking for high-speed broadband applications or standard transmission such as HDMI and SDI.

The sectors concerned

With Agilex 7, Intel continues to optimize FPGAs for different types of industries including optical networking, data centers, broadcast studios, medical labs, and 5G networks.