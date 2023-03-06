Home Technology Faster Face Time Display on Apple Watch – Saydigi-Tech
Remember how you used to quietly advance the clock by 5 minutes in order to be afraid of being late? But now smart watches use the location to directly grasp the time, and with the help of small tools such as alarm clocks and timers, the displayed time can only become very accurate. But in fact, if you really want to remind yourself that the time on the surface looks faster, you can also use it on Apple Watch!

Show faster time on Apple Watch

Step 1. Open “Settings” of Apple Watch, and then find “Clock”.

Step 2. There is a “Adjust the display time on the face”, after clicking it, you can turn the crown next to it to adjust the time faster.

However, it should be noted that it can be said that it is safe to say that “only the time displayed on the surface” is adjusted here, so if you set an alarm clock, reminder, etc., a notification reminder will still be issued at the correct time.

