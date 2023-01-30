Home Technology Faster GDDR6x memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti specs leaked
Faster GDDR6x memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti specs leaked

Faster GDDR6x memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti specs leaked

Did the intention to launch the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti really exist?

On top of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, there may be a GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, as @kopite7kimi revealed the possible specs of the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti on his Twitter.

The flagship GeForce RTX 4090 Ti is still not the most complete AD102 chip, but with 18176 CUDA Cores it has 1792 CUDA Cores more than GeForce RTX 4090, and there will be 24GB of 24Gbps GDDR6x memory (GeForce RTX 4090 is 21Gbps) and Power consumption setting for 600W TGP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 has a TGP of 450W.

On the other hand, the PCB numbers of PG136 and PG139 are also mentioned, and these are the code names of Founders Edition and Reference PCB.

If there are no major surprises, there will be no changes to the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and GeForce RTX 4090 PCBs.


