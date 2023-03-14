A few months after the launch of the CDN service, SiteGround presents the 2.0 release introducing significant improvements in terms of web page loading speed. Technically speaking, CDN 2.0 leverages the power of Anycast Routing and the edge nodes of the Google network. In practice, it increases the loading speed of web pages with results that can vary, based on the geographical area in which the visitors are located, from 20% up to 100%.

How important is your online presence

Luca Rodino, SiteGround Italian Market Manager

The loading speed of a site not only impacts the visitor experience, but has important effects on search engine rankings, bounce rates and conversions. Practically it affects every element of your online presence. As a hosting provider, we are able to contribute to the success of our customers by helping them make their websites always fast. That’s why at SiteGround we are constantly implementing new technologies for improve speed and make them not only more powerful, but also easier for our users to use.

The coolest features

SiteGround’s CDN version 2.0 uses an anycast layer which ensures that IP addresses remain the same for all of its PoPs. That is an Access Point along the access network, provided by an Internet Service Provider – ISP, capable of orientation traffic to end users connected to it. In summary: the closer the visitor is to a PoP, the less time it takes to load a website.

More loading speed

By keeping the same IP addresses for all SiteGround PoPs, you can automatically route a request to visit a web page to the closest location on the Google network. Once the request reaches the edge node, it enters Google’s internal network much faster. And it also hits the PoP of the nearest SiteGround CDN almost instantly. Consequently more users are neighbors to the edge nodes of the network, the faster a web page of a site loads.

The main advantages