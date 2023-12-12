Fastweb purchases first NVIDIA DGX H100 supercomputer in Italy…

Fastweb has announced the acquisition of a system consisting of 31 NVIDIA DGX H100sintended for his Data Center in Lombardy. The data center on which the supercomputer will operate will only use renewable energy. Architecture based NVIDIA DGX SuperPod and equipped with 248 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUsthe system will become operational by first half of 2024. And it will enable the use of artificial intelligence by companies, universities and public administrations.

Fastweb purchases the first NVIDIA DGX H100 supercomputer in Italy

With this investment, Fastweb will be able to exploit a system high performance for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and make it available to companies, universities and public administrations. All in mode IaaS (Infrastructure as a service) for the development of AI and Gen AI services and applications.

In particular, Fastweb will use this supercomputer it’s in the suite NVIDIA AI Enterprise to develop the first Large Language Model (LLM) natively trained in Italian language. Through systems deep learninga team of experts will work on Italian language data to develop a national LLM that captures the nuances of national language, grammar and cultural specificities.

System integration NVIDIA DGX H100of the national LLM, of infrastructures cloud and advanced systems cybersecurity of Fastweb will make a system available end-to-end for developing generative AI applications in various industries, such as healthcarel’education and the mobility.

Walter Renna, CEO of Fastweb

The CEO of Fastweb, Walter Renna, he underlined: “With this strategic investment, Fastweb strengthens its vocation as an enabler of the country’s digital transformation and lays the foundations to allow the

development of Artificial Intelligence services through an approach of national sovereignty and sustainability”.

Ronnie VasishtaSVP Telecom at NVIDIA, commented that Fastweb’s investment is a great step in making available powerful and localized computational capacity for the country’s AI pioneers.

In line with this approach, the Fastweb Digital Academy will begin to develop courses to allow everyone to face the profound transformations brought about by the application of artificial intelligence systems in all sectors. More information on the Fastweb website.

