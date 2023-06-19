Fat e-bike :PVY presents innovation on Indiegogo

A fat bike that folds? This is exactly what the manufacturer PVY wants to bring to the market with the Z20 Plus model. A foldable fat bike with electric drive and full suspension is planned. The project is funded by Indiegogo.

Foldable fat bike – also suitable for off-road use

Foldable e-bikes are trending like never before. PVY goes one step further and presents a foldable e-fatbike that can also be used for off-road driving. The manufacturer promises driving in all ground conditions thanks to the fully electric support of the model. In addition, a rear shock absorber and an oil-damped suspension fork are integrated in the foldable fat e-bike.

The e-bike can also be folded up quickly. The process shouldn’t take longer than 8 seconds.

The bike is equipped with a Shimano 7-speed derailleur and hydraulic disc brakes.

PVY Z20 Plus performs well

The PVY Z20 Plus is said to offer a range of 80 to 120 km thanks to its 250 watt motor and 792 watt hour battery.

There is also a USB port on the bike, so you can charge your smartphone over longer distances.

According to the manufacturer, the first PVY Z20 are already in production.

More information about this cool Greentech bike on the crowdfunding platform indigogo

