Bethesda confirmed earlier that in the past to create “The Evil Spirit” and “Ghost Line”:Tokyo“, “Hi-Fi RUSH” and other game works, and the famous game producer Shinji Mikami who founded the Tango Gameworks game studio, will be in the next few monthsresign

According to Todd Vaughn, senior vice president of Bethesda’s development department, recently sent an email to internal employees, in addition to revealing that Shinji Mikami is about to leave, he also emphasized that Tango Gameworks will continue to be responsible for “Ghost Wire: Tokyo” and “Hi-Fi RUSH” in the future. ” and other game content maintenance, and will also work with Bethesda to promote future development.

Shinji Mikami joined CAPCOM after graduating from the Department of Commerce of Doshisha University in 1990, and in 1996, he produced the classic game “Evil Castle” as a director, so he also has the title of “father of “Evil Castle”. Promote the production of CAPCOM’s classic games such as “Dinosaur Crisis”, “Devil Hunter”, and “Ace Attorney”.

After leaving CAPCOM in 2007, Shinji Mikami, Hideki Kamiya, Atsushi Inaba and others established the predecessor of PlatinumGames, SEEDS Studio, until he left in 2011 and established Tango Game Studio, which was subsequently merged into ZeniMax, Rebranded as Tango Gameworks, which became part of Xbox Game Studios after ZeniMax was acquired by Microsoft in 2020.

However, after Bethesda confirmed that Shinji Mikami will leave the news, he did not further disclose its follow-up development plan.

