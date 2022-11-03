Listen to the audio version of the article

Kratos is a gruff dad, from the nineteenth century as an educational model but basically tender and understanding. A man who has surrendered to modernity. Atreus is the annoying teenager who never pays attention and would even blow the nerves of a saint, indeed a god. God of War Ragnarok, sequel to the reboot of the Santa Monica Studio creature, is also a coming-of-age novel that tries to give its own interpretation of the father-son relationship. Between a lesson in pedagogy and the story of a Norse myth, the new God of War unravels and will not disappoint fans of the series. Thor, Freya, and the other Asgardian deities strike like blacksmiths with furious violence. Fortunately, to lighten the atmosphere there are the blacksmith dwarves, the real comic starts of this new convincing chapter. Technically unreachable, it is a marvel and is finally the first true next-gen game, two years after its launch.

Where were we

In the previous episode we discovered that Atresu is the son of the demigod protagonist of the series and of a woman who is learned to belong to the lineage of giants named Faye. Ssi also discovers that the chosen name of her mother was not Atreus but Loki in mythology the Norse god of deception. Then, her friend Freya did not forget her son Baldur’s death in the first game, and thus she became Kratos’ enemy. Thor also did not ignore the killing of his boys. In the meantime, the three years of uninterrupted winter that immediately precede Ragnarök have begun. We then leave with the adolescent Atreus and the older and wiser father, more resigned but still convinced of his mission to protect his son from the world and his destiny.

What we liked

It is structured in such a way as to alternate very violent battles, spectacular walks and mythological tales. God of War is not just a technical masterpiece. You will discover graphic details so far never appeared on consoles. It is played in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second you can finally see all the muscles of the new Sony console. The combat system is more mature and varied. But it is also a narrative game that talks about authorship and mythology with a light tone of someone who doesn’t want to be taken too seriously. The head of Mimir that Kratos wears attached to the belt of his trousers is a post Freudian super-ego that would have amused the father of psychoanalysis.

What we didn’t like

It’s been four years. The exclusive that will arrive on PS5 and PS4 on November 9 has been long in coming but has kept all its promises. Don’t expect something new and different. Because the developers worked on incremental innovation by improving everything that could be improved. If anything, the story could have been more unexpected in its plot. But it’s God of War. And God of War like Kratos’ ax doesn’t go down to thin.