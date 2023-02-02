Home Technology FaZe Tribe Announces Its 2023 Valorant Team
With the Valorant Champions Tour North American Challengers kicking off next week, FaZe Clan announced its 2023 Valorant roster and gave us an idea of ​​who will make up it.

The roster will see the return of a group of former faces, but also a group of others returning to the active roster after previous departures. Finally, a new member has signed up to join the group.

Given all of this, Faze Clan’s 2023 Valorant roster will include; , Andrej “babybay” Francisty, Quan “dicey” Tran, Phat “supamen” Le, Kevin “poised” Ngo, and Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo.

Otherwise, another change to be aware of is that coach Addison “zecK” Gozek has left the team and will not be with FaZe Clan in 2023.

