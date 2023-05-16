Home » Fear Fest 2023 Horror Game Awards will be presented online on 9/6!The most anticipated works of the next year will be released for three consecutive hours | Game Corner
Fear Fest 2023 Horror Game Awards will be presented online on 9/6!The most anticipated works of the next year will be released for three consecutive hours

Fear Fest 2023 Horror Game Awards will be presented online on 9/6!The most anticipated works of the next year will be released for three consecutive hours

Game publisher Feardemic announced earlier that this year’s “Fear Fest 2023 Horror Game Awards” will be held on September 6 and 7, 2023, when the event’s first horror and thriller game awards will be held. Published several horror games that are scheduled to be released this year and next year.

The biggest axis of the event is to release many horror games that meet players for the first time through channels such as YouTube/Twitch. On the evening of September 6, there will be a series of online previews, with a length of three hours, to release new game previews films, developer interviews, and more.Interested players can keep watchingofficial website


In the online event on September 7, the best “horror game” in 2022 will be publicly selected by players. The organizer said that the website of “Fear Fest 2023” will be updated from July, with 15 different categories, allowing players to freely choose their favorite horror games. Fans who especially love this type of game, don’t miss it. Chances for the game to flourish.

