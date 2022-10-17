Gaming headsets have been trending towards lightweight in recent years, allowing players to wear them for a longer period of time. CORSAIR has previously launched a well-functioning and affordable gaming headset HS55 Surround for weight, but without the wireless connection function In disguise, it limits the use environment, especially now that most mobile phones do not have headphone jacks. Just recently, CORSAIR heard the voices of players and launched the HS55 Wireless Core. It is also lightweight, and wireless provides better portability. Let’s take a look together!

Specification

Battery life: 20 hours

Wireless transmission distance: Up to 30 ft

Drive unit size: 50 mm

Driver unit response frequency: 20Hz – 20 kHz

Headphone Impedance: 32 Ohms @ 1 kHz

Microphone Impedance: 2.2k Ohms

Microphone radio: omnidirectional

Microphone Frequency Response: 100Hz to 10kHz

Microphone Sensitivity: -41 dB (± 2 dB)

Weight: 266 g

Feather level has wireless blessing

The outer packaging of the HS55 Wireless Core adopts a consistent black and yellow color scheme. In addition to the big black product name, there are 3 major features in the upper left corner of the packaging, which can use Bluetooth connection, 2.4GHz connection, more than 24 hours of use time and omnidirectional microphone. The ultra-light weight of 266 g is indicated below.



→ HS55 Wireless Core case.



→ Product highlights are written on the upper left.



→ Support PC, MAC, PS4 / PS5.

Unpacking will reveal the headset body, USB-A wireless receiver and USB-A to USB-C charging cable, as well as a safety and warranty card.



→ Contents.

Although the HS55 Wireless Core is not made of all-metal, it greatly reduces its weight, but in terms of texture, the metal moiré disc complements the texture and beauty of the Corsair. The ear cups are well supported on a sturdy frame, while the ear cups themselves fold inward and are flexible enough to ensure a comfortable fit, and the headgear adjustment is also made of metal and plastic for good durability and longevity.



→ HS55 Wireless Core。



→ Very textured moiré discs.

In terms of specifications, it adopts a custom-made 50mm titanium driver unit with a frequency response of 20~20kHz. It is equipped with memory foam earmuffs to provide good noise isolation and comfort. The microphone adopts an omnidirectional microphone, which can accurately capture sound and clear calls. The most important thing is that it weighs only 266 grams, which is very light and almost impossible to feel its existence. It provides 9-stage adjustment of the headset, which makes it easy to wear and is very suitable for players who wear it for a long time.



→ CORSAIR lettering on top.



→ HS55 Authenticate.



→ Adjustable headgear length.



→ Soft memory foam with leather ear cups.

The control interface of the HS55 Wireless Core is located on the left side of the headset, from top to bottom, the mute button, the light gray volume wheel with grid, and the USB-C port for charging the headset; on the right side, from top to bottom, Bluetooth Multi-function button (MFB), status LED to notify battery status and power button, the button will have some resistance when pressed to prevent players from accidentally touching it.



→ Left interface.



→ Right interface.

The HS55 Wireless Core also has an omnidirectional microphone, which can better receive audio, but without noise suppression, I used a silver-axis keyboard to test, and the person on the other end of the Discord will hear the sound of tapping the keyboard, but As long as you speak, the human voice basically drowns out the typing on the keyboard, so as long as there’s not much background noise, it doesn’t matter.

Thanks to the excellent radio HS55 Wireless Core with Discord certification, the microphone will be automatically muted when it is pulled up; the microphone will be automatically turned on when it is placed down. It is a fairly intuitive control method and is also the design method of CORSAIR headphones.



→ The microphone is muted.



→ The microphone is on.

It is worth mentioning that the HS55 Wireless Core has a very good breakthrough in the 2.4GHz wireless connection. It provides a wireless range of more than 30 feet. Tested in two rooms of about 7 pings in my house, when separated by a wall, in 2 It is no problem to move between rooms. Considering that the wireless connection of most headphones basically disconnects when you leave the room, it is a very important improvement for wireless connection.



→ Plug in the receiver and you are ready to use it.

But it should be noted that unlike HS55 Surround, HS55 Wireless Core cannot use iCUE software. I have tried to use it with iCUE, but the software interface can only connect the headset to the 2.4GHz wireless receiver, but basically the headset only You need to plug in the connector to use it, so there is no real significance.

But it is possible to cycle through the four different modes (Normal, Bass Boost, Cinema, FPS) by pressing the volume adjustment button (wheel). The headset is also very intimate and will emit a “beep” sound for players to identify which mode is now. Personally, I don’t think there is much difference in hearing, but the bass boost mode part does provide a sense of deep bass that is lacking in the standard case, and the FPS mode sounds more clear in the high frequency than the protruding sound.



→ In addition to being the volume wheel, pressing it at the same time also switches modes.

Summarize

The CORSAIR HS55 Wireless Core is designed to be travel friendly, wireless connectivity, lightweight design and more… make the Corsair HS55 Wireless Core a great travel companion for gamers. And the earmuffs are made of soft and comfortable memory foam, the overall wearing feeling is light and stress-free, and can be kept fixed when walking around, and the earmuffs can be turned for storage, which can save a lot of space so that we can put the headphones in the outing bag. .



→ Turn to storage for added portability.

The biggest difference of CORSAIR HS55 Surround is that Wireless Core cannot adjust audio with EQ, and there is no DOLBY 7.1 virtual surround sound. Using the general western love song test, the overall sound quality performance is clear and rich in high frequency details, the extension performance and penetration level are flat, the mid-frequency vocals are forward, the thickness of the singing voice is moderate, but the bass performance is full and elastic; open the FPS mode when playing FPS shootouts It can also realize the sound identification very well, and the overall sound field and timbre performance are quite good for wireless headphones.