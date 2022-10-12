Featured 3 Scanning Apps! Quickly scan important business cards and documents for you! (iOS/Android)

What should I do if I temporarily want to scan a document into a PDF file, but I don’t have a scanner at home?Today I want to share three scanning apps, namely vFlat Scan, Microsoft Lens and PhotoScan, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS platforms. The operation methods and interfaces of the three apps are intuitive. Share with you their respective highlights and characteristics, and those who are interested will take a look

vFlat Scan

The first is vFlat Scan, which has a very intuitive interface. After entering the app, you can choose whether the document to be scanned is “1 page”, “2 pages”, or “automatic”.After turning on the “2-page” scanning mode, vflat Scan can scan two pages at a time, and also divide the scan results into two pages for storage, which is very useful when scanning textbooks or documents with many pages. After scanning, you can choose to save as a photo, picture, or share the text on the picture.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that vFlat Scan has a built-in “finger removal” function. If multiple pages need to be scanned at a time, and you have to press the paper with your fingers to work, after this function is turned on, it will not Your finger scans into it, but it will directly remove the finger cleanly, which I think is great~ Practical

Microsoft Lens

The second is Microsoft Lens. After entering the interface, you can see functions such as “Documents”, “Whiteboard”, “Business Cards”, and “Photos”. You can choose according to the type of documents, except for common categories such as documents and business cards. , select “Whiteboard” mode to make the scanned result clearer.After intercepting the range of data you want to scan, press the scan button below, and you are done

After scanning, you can also directly click “Filter” in Microsoft Lens to select the effect you want to apply, and then crop, rotate, add text and handwriting by yourself.

After editing, press “Finish”, you can choose to save as a photo, PDF, or save directly to OneNote

PhotoScan

Finally, the scanning artifact launched by Google PhotoScan , it can not only scan old photos, remove glare from old photos, but also can get good results when scanning documents.However, the operation method requires a little more patience than using the previous two applications, but it is quite intuitive on the whole. Quickly scan files on your phone

The result of PhotoScan scanning is my selfish satisfaction, there will not be too serious color shift, and the scanned text is also very clear, but it should be noted that in the process of scanning the corners of the mobile phone, you must keep the mobile phone from Tilt, the speed of movement should not be too fast, otherwise the results will be relatively blurred.