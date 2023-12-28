features and price of the most anticipated Android

The features, price and arrival date of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung’s most powerful phone, were finally revealed. Apple surprised the world in September 2023 with the arrival of its most powerful device, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which has a powerful processor Bionic A17 with which you can run the most powerful video games and record cinema-quality videos. However, millions of Android users are awaiting the arrival of Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is believed to be the most powerful Android, with the most balanced set of cameras. Although this Korean device will be launched in Unpacked on January 18, 2024, all the features and price that this new device will have have just been leaked. Do you want to know what they are? Here we tell you everything.

This Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a 6.8” Dynamic AMOLED 2x flat screen, similar to that of its previous generation. It will have a QHD+ resolution 3120 x 1440 px, a refresh rate at 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 2600 nits. As if that were not enough, the team Samsung It will be made of titanium, which will make it stronger and lighter. In addition, it will have IP68 certification, which makes it resistant to water and dust. If you are a fan of high-quality photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be one of the best, since it has been confirmed that it will have the 200MP camera, a 50MP periscopic lens, a 10MP Telephoto camera with 2x, 3x, 5x and 10x optical Zoom and 100X digital Zoom and an Ultra Large camera 12MP wide angle. As if that were not enough, the Samsung smartphone will have the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of capacity. It is estimated that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will cost around 4,999 soles, approximately 1,200 dollars and/or 1,200 euros, in its version with 512GB of memory with 12GB of RAM. It should be noted that there will be a 16GB RAM version with 1TB capacity, but the price has not been revealed but is estimated to cost $1,400. these are the three colors in which Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 Ultra will arrive.

In related news, the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro has a 6.66” AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal memory. Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro is one of the most powerful phones and users of high-end Android phones now have even more to look forward to with the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

