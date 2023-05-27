February 2022

What you have to learn first as an e-driver

We decided quite spontaneously to buy an electric car. Not from the factory but a new vehicle that the dealer ordered in stock. So the “delivery time” is around three weeks instead of three quarters, but due to the pre-selection of the dealer we can’t get an adaptive cruise control, for example.

In the time leading up to the handover, we will quickly learn how the store works.

First of all, there are three types of electricity: AC or alternating current and DC or direct current – and three-phase current.

With direct current, one connection is always the positive pole and one the negative pole, the current always flows in the same direction. With AC voltage, the direction of flow and thus also the positive and negative poles change constantly, in our power grid 50 times a second.

AC is the alternating current that we get from the socket and has the advantage that its voltage (“voltage”) can be changed with relatively little technical effort, this is done using transformers. This simple and low-loss conversion is important for large, nationwide power grids, because high voltages (“voltage”) are required for the overhead lines, but rather low voltages on site.

Our electricity network is three-phase, which means that there are three AC lines in most houses. The 50 hertz with which the current changes direction are offset in time by 1/3 in each line. This is also called three-phase current and with three such 230V lines you can measure 400V between the lines.

The electric car can now be charged with alternating current, three-phase current or direct current.

The battery of the electric car also has a relevant capacity, that is the capacity in kilowatt hours (kWh). One kilowatt hour is the battery’s ability to deliver 1000 watts of power for one hour before it is depleted (or 500 watts of power for two hours).

1. Charging with AC voltage

Most e-cars still have a “charging brick” in the trunk, i.e. an adapter that directs the 230V from the socket to the charging socket of the car in a suitable way.

A typical domestic circuit can withstand a current of up to 16A (amps) before the fuse blows, at 230V this results in a maximum output of 3,680 watts (the units are conveniently defined in such a way that volts times amps equals watts).

Charging a completely empty battery with 40kWh theoretically takes 10.8 hours (40kW/3.68kW=40000W/3680W).

However, a normal socket may only deliver a continuous load of 2000 watts. There are contact resistances at the plug contacts, which lead to heating; the more current flows, the hotter it gets. So most charging bricks have a limit of 2000 watts = 2kW, which results in 20 hours charging time for an empty 40 kWh battery.

In this respect, the charging brick is more of a plan C, which you use on vacation, for example, to get enough power back into the battery in an emergency so that you can make it to a real charging station.

A Tesla driver once told me that he had charged his Model 3 at the socket for two years, and that the heat generated at 2kW had already made it almost crispy, i.e. brittle and fragile.

2. Charging with three-phase current

Three-phase current is often also referred to as high-voltage current because the lines and sockets are more generous than normal household circuits and more power can be drawn from the higher voltage between the phases.

An e-car is charged at home with three-phase current via a wall box, which is nothing more than a charging brick, only screwed firmly to the wall and with 11000 or 22000 watts of power (11kW or 22kW)

Wall boxes with 11kW must be reported to the power grid operator, with 22kW you need a permit.

Charging an empty 40kWh battery takes 3.6 and 1.8 hours on these connections.

3. DC charging

With DC charging stations, significantly more current is delivered and charging is therefore significantly faster. DC charging stations start at 50 kW and offer up to 250 kW at the usual charging stations on motorways in 2023.

The empty 40kWh battery is full on such a column in less than an hour (50kW) or a few minutes (250kW).

That’s the theory.

Our car is a Hyundai Kona with a 39kWh battery that can charge with 11kW AC or 50kW DC. If the rest fits.

The rest is:

– Charge level of the battery: The fuller the battery is, the slower it charges. You know that from cell phones, the last 5% takes forever when compared to the 5% of 55-60%. While the battery can draw 50kW at 50% charge, the performance drops rapidly from 80%.

– Temperatures: If it’s too cold, the battery charges more slowly, if it’s too warm too. What is meant is the combination of the outside temperature and that of the battery. The battery has its own temperature management, which compensates but cannot do magic here.

– Charging stations: We have never charged Tesla superchargers with more than 36kW, although they could actually be up to 250kW. The same on old e.on columns. On new columns from other suppliers with 250kW, a decrease of 50kW is normal at normal temperatures and charge status below 80%.

The plugs.

There are currently three types of charging plugs in Europe, which, to the general confusion, are actually two types.

CHAdeMO: Is no longer really common in cars and only supports DC charging, but is therefore still available at many fast charging stations.

Mennekes/Type2: Is standardized in the EU, AC can be used with alternating current and three-phase current as well as DC, but only works with DC charging up to 70kW.

CCS: Is actually also a Mennekes/Type2, is also described in the EU standard for Type2, but has a different name at the charging station. Below the original “Mennekes connector” is another compartment with two very bulky contacts through which up to 250kW and more in the future can flow direct current.

Most e-cars today have a CCS connection for fast charging at DC charging stations, which is also a Mennekes/Type 2 connection for AC charging.

Unfortunately, some older vehicles with a charging capacity of 50kW have a type 2 connection without the CCS extension. Theoretically, you could also charge with CCS, because the type 2 part DC can also charge up to 70kW, but if the socket on the car is recessed, you cannot plug in a CCS plug because the lower part has the two DC connections that prevents. Then the only hope left on the Autobahn is an old charging station that also supports Type 2.

The cables.

A type 2 charging cable is usually included with electric cars. With public charging stations with up to 22kW, there is usually no cable at the charging station, you have to bring your own, but it is automatically locked in the vehicle and charging station until the end. “To the end” is a matter of definition depending on the car. You can set our car so that the plug on the car is unlocked after the selected charging limit has been reached. If it is removed from the car, the column also unlocks it, so if the setting is incorrect, the cable can definitely be stolen, which represents damage of €100-150.

In the case of charging stations with a permanently attached cable, however, it is polite to unlock them automatically after charging so that others can also charge.

Domestic wall boxes usually have a cable permanently attached, but almost every model is also available with a socket so that you can use your own cable.

DC charging stations are special high-tech systems. The cables are extremely thick because the lines in them have to have a large cross-section. In addition, the cables and plugs get really warm and it has its own cooling system. That is why the cables for DC charging stations are always permanently attached to the charging station.

