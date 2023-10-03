Federico Marchetti (founder of Yoox): “Making a mistake is the simplest thing that can happen to you”

“We are not happy because we are successful. But we are successful because we are happy” The DNA of Federico Marchetti, founder of Yoox and first Italian unicorn, it’s all here. In a sentence that tells of the passion, the desire to build an entirely Italian dream, and to go against the grain.

His is the story of a provincial boy who goes to study in America, at Columbia University, falls in love with the web, comes back, quits and founds Yoox. Yoox’s intuition is simple but brilliant: take unsold clothes from major brands and give them a second chance.

It’s March 21, 2000. “I didn’t take a big risk in quitting my job and getting into debt. The real risk would have been if I had continued to work in a place that didn’t make me happy.”

We are at Italian Tech Week. Marchetti presents his biography The adventures of an innovator (Longanesi) written with Daniela Hamaui, in a panel entitled Lessons Learned, created by Riccardo Luna. She gets naked. She talks about mistakes, about a recurring dream of passing only one exam in four years of university and about impostor syndrome. How many times at Silicon Valley events have you felt like a fish out of water. At Bill Gates’ house, at a summit with Elon Musk. “You remember the movie Hollywood Party with Peter Sellers, I felt that way.” About that time he said no to Jeff Bezos.

“One day I got a call: Bezos wants to meet you. I went to him, invited, but at my expense. We spent two hours. To every little joke I made, Jeff responded with big laughs. He laughs absurdly. I’m coming home , I receive another message: Jeff liked you, we want to meet you for the next step”. It was 2009, after the subprime and Lehman crises, the economy was in ruins. “I had to return the money to my investors. He made me an indecent proposal. I didn’t accept. I dreamed of doing something bigger. I took the risk of going public at a time like this. And it went well”

Innovator, romantic, father madly in love with his daughter, passionate about gifts and Dracula. Which for Marchetti is the symbol of the ability to imagine. “Bram Stoker wrote the novel without ever having seen Transylvania. He wanted to say that I too could have made Yoox born from nothing”

“Making a mistake is the simplest thing that can happen to you but you have to recognize it immediately. Don’t stick your head in the sand, but simply say: I was wrong. Pride shouldn’t affect you. Yes, I made a lot of mistakes, especially with people. My wife says I’m a romantic because I fall in love with it. I took famous managers to become great, when we were barefoot and naked, and I was wrong. So in China. After the listing, I became fixated: I miss China, I want to go there. Alone. Without a local partner. I took a beating from one blind man.”

In 2021, after 21 years, he leaves the leadership of his company. Today he is president of the Fashion Task Force of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, founded by King Charles III. “I work for the king – a very nice man, by the way – but deep down I’m anti-establishment. I like to break the rules, go against the grain, say the opposite. I’m punk.” But among so many mistakes, when did you realize that things were starting to turn around? “When a group of cloistered nuns bought 8 pairs of mules on Yoox. It was a ‘divine’ sign. It was truly the beginning.” Applause

There are those who define Marchetti as a man of numbers, yet on page. 111 he writes that at job interviews he looks for Beautiful Minds. Like the title of this edition of Italian Tech Week.