Home Technology Feel the power of the Force! Seagate launches new Star Wars design hard drive again |
Technology

Feel the power of the Force! Seagate launches new Star Wars design hard drive again |

by admin
Feel the power of the Force! Seagate launches new Star Wars design hard drive again |

Seagate today announced a new collection of hard drives (HDDs) inspired by the heroes and villains of the Star Wars galaxy. The special edition hard drive comes with Seagate’s 3-year limited warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services (data rescue service), and the three hard drives will be available on designated online distribution channels in Taiwan in January 2023.

The FireCuda Special Edition external hard drive is inspired by and features three classic characters: the bravery of Luke Skywalker, the mighty strength of Darth Vader, and the dashing spirit of Han Solo, the galaxy’s most popular smuggler. Each design comes with preset lighting colors representing each character: Luke Skywalker’s Intense Blue, Darth Vader’s Flame Red, and Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon White.All three drives offer customizable RGB LED lighting effects, allowing fans to awaken to the original even at home.force.

Feel the power of the Force! Seagate launches new Star Wars design hard drive again

Feel the power of the Force! Seagate launches new Star Wars design hard drive again

FireCuda external hard drive (HDD) provides up to 2TB large capacity, compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox, technology lovers can collect and store all kinds of videos, files and games,No need to worry about operating system issues.Connect with USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, provide universal compatibility and fast transfer speed, and can be powered by USB bus, plus compact and lightweight design, suitable for carryingbring.

See also  Big foreign aid injury affects big Li Nan: Lost 15 offensive rebounds, fast break, 0 points – yqqlm

You may also like

It only took a few minutes to ensure...

MSI CLUTH GM31 gaming mouse series out of...

Interview with Zhu Shiyi, winner of the Golden...

The classic zombie shooting game “Death Haunted: Remastered...

Apple’s unannounced Apple Magic Charger leaked, may have...

Work, streaming and social media: Italians spend over...

“King Power: Three Kingdoms” is exclusively available on...

Energy from the sea: how to produce electricity...

Andy Jassy, ​​the CEO of Amazon, to the...

Andy Jassy, ​​the CEO of Amazon, to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy