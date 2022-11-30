Seagate today announced a new collection of hard drives (HDDs) inspired by the heroes and villains of the Star Wars galaxy. The special edition hard drive comes with Seagate’s 3-year limited warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services (data rescue service), and the three hard drives will be available on designated online distribution channels in Taiwan in January 2023.

The FireCuda Special Edition external hard drive is inspired by and features three classic characters: the bravery of Luke Skywalker, the mighty strength of Darth Vader, and the dashing spirit of Han Solo, the galaxy’s most popular smuggler. Each design comes with preset lighting colors representing each character: Luke Skywalker’s Intense Blue, Darth Vader’s Flame Red, and Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon White.All three drives offer customizable RGB LED lighting effects, allowing fans to awaken to the original even at home. force.

FireCuda external hard drive (HDD) provides up to 2TB large capacity, compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox, technology lovers can collect and store all kinds of videos, files and games, No need to worry about operating system issues.Connect with USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, provide universal compatibility and fast transfer speed, and can be powered by USB bus, plus compact and lightweight design, suitable for carrying bring.