Three new collectible external hard drive skins include Han Solo, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

Seagate announced the launch of a new collector’s edition hard drive (HDD),Star WarsFans can use three Seagate® Hard Drive Feel the power of the Force.Hard drive design is inspired byStar WarsHeroes and villains across the galaxy.Featuring designs from Luke Skywalker™, Darth Vader™ and Han Solo™, this new line of licensed special edition storage isStar WarsGaming base for collectors and tech enthusiasts Boost speed, capacity, and add class.

The FireCuda Special Edition external hard drive is inspired by and features three classic characters: the bravery of Luke Skywalker, the mighty strength of Darth Vader, and the dashing spirit of the galaxy’s most popular smuggler – Han Solo. Each design comes with preset lighting colors representing each character: Luke Skywalker’s Intense Blue, Darth Vader’s Flame Red, and Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon White.All three drives offer customizable RGB LED lighting effects1,LetStar WarsEnthusiasts and gamers can awaken The Force even at home.

FireCuda external hard drive (HDD) provides up to 2TB large capacity and is compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox. Technology enthusiasts can collect and store various videos, files and games without worrying about the operating system2.Adopt USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface connection, provide universal compatibility and fast transfer speed, and can be powered by USB bus, plus compact and lightweight design, most suitable forStar WarsFans take it with them. The special edition drive comes with Seagate’s 3-year limited warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services™, so users can go on their adventures with peace of mind. The three hard drives will be available on designated online distribution channels in Taiwan in January 2023.

1 required in PC use the free Seagate Toolkit software to set RGB color or light mode.

2 For operating system requirements, go to Seagate website.