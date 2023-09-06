Fees & minimum order value for delivery

Picnic is a new service that brings groceries to your door. What fees are incurred for a delivery and is there a minimum order value that one has to reach?

At Picnic, you can easily carry out your weekly shopping using the app (download for Android | download for iOS). The groceries are placed in the shopping cart in order to then carry out the order. A time window is selected for the delivery, for which there is a specific time directly on the delivery day.

Picnic: Are there any fees & charges for delivery?

It fall no fees at picnic. So you have to in addition to the purchased goods pay nothing more. The prices shown are the statutory VAT already included. The price that is displayed in the shopping cart corresponds to the total cost for your purchase.

Of course you are free to ask the drivers at the front door a tip to give for delivery. You should have cash ready for this, but it is not mandatory.

Is there a minimum order value?

There are no fees for delivery, but you have to reached a minimum order value for the Picnic purchase become. You need goods worth at least 35 euros shop so that the purchase can be carried out. The only thing you can’t order here is a toothbrush for emergencies. But if you want to do your weekly shopping from home, Picnic gives you the opportunity to do so even if you have a small household. Delivery charges and minimum order values ​​are subject to change at any time.

The delivery costs are not hidden in the item prices. In various places, users describe their positive experiences with Picnic and often emphasize the fair and relatively low prices, for example on Trustpilot.

GIGA recommends

More interesting articles

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

