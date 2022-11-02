Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set to hit theaters next week, will introduce several new characters we’ve never seen before. Riri Williams as Ironheart and Namor, Aquaman. In an interview with CBR, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said they have been trying to bring in Namor for nearly 20 years, but never found the right one. until now. According to the movie’s trailer, Namor appears to be the film’s villain, but it remains to be seen whether that’s really him or whether Marvel is trying to trick us.

“[Namor]forever[漫威影業]on the list and even commissioned a script 18 years ago, although the timing and ideas were never right.Ryan Coogler in the first[黑豹]In the movie, the war between kingdoms begins to be promoted. If you do add cultural specificity to Namor, it’s definitely what he did in this film.