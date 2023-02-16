Feiyao Singularity!MSI’s new series of notebooks brings high-performance new design

Press like to join the fan club



Chapter link Flagship Bright RAIDER GE78HX

Performance King TITAN GT77 HX

Practical and powerful VECTOR GP77 13V

KATANA 17 Katana Series Upgrade

Thin, Light, High-Performance Stealth Series

Flip model is very eye-catching Summit E13 Flip Evo

Mainstream Good Choice PULSE 15

Highly Competitive Cyborg 15

Creator Z17 HX Studio The new apex of creator laptops

MSI Pen 2 digital stylus

The lightest is only 990 grams! Prestige series is thin and light

Modern 15/14 new processors also have multi-color options

Improve performance across the board!Everyone must have the most suitable MSI laptop

A few days ago, MSI announced a series of new series of notebooks equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series notebook GPU and 13th generation Intel® Core™ processor at the “Flying Singularity” online conference. Ahui was also invited to interview and experience This brand-new series of notebooks covers gaming notebooks with extreme performance, creator notebooks with top productivity, all-in-one products with 360-degree flip, and even ultra-light mobile flagships that weigh less than 1kg. It can be said that Whether you want games, performance, work, or lightness, MSI must have the most suitable choice for you, and then let Ah Hui show you the interviews and reports of these new phones today!

Flagship Bright RAIDER GE78HX

First of all, this time, if there is a new machine whose performance and appearance make Ah Hui feel the most eye-catching, it is the Raider GE 78HX, the king of the e-sports field.







Performance The Raider GE series is equipped with the highest 13th generation Intel ® Core™ i9 series processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 notebook computer GPU, with a 240 Hz 16:10 QHD+ screen. I really want to say that this time the 13 generation HX computer The processor is really powerful, the Intel® Core™ i9-13950HX processor can reach 24 cores (8 performance cores + 16 efficiency cores), which was something that was unimaginable a few years ago!









It is so flamboyant that even the lights can be seen in the rear intake and exhaust ports, it seems to have a sense of design like a supercar







Equipped with the brand-new matrix Mystic Light panoramic glare lighting effect, it brings players a brand-new matrix glare light bar design, 16.8 million color choices can create their own exclusive colors, and RGB is a bonus for e-sports!







MSI also specially showed Cooler Boost 5, the heat dissipation design used in it, to everyone. The new dynamic heat dissipation module passes the heat dissipation pipe through the CPU and GPU at the same time, which greatly improves the heat dissipation efficiency and fully releases the CPU performance to achieve long-term stable high performance. .

Performance King TITAN GT77 HX

It is the strongest performance king of mobile notebooks at present! TITAN GT77 HX has built-in 7 heat pipes + 4 fans super cooling module, which can achieve an astonishing 250W performance in the notebook, which also makes the highest-end Core i9-13980HX processor + GeForce RTX 4090 flagship mobile graphics card have the most good performance







On the screen, Titan GT77 HX 13V is equipped with a 17.3-inch Mini LED 4K 144Hz refresh rate IPS-level gaming panel, 100% DCI-P3, and complies with the DisplayHDR™ 1000 standard certification, bringing users the ultimate true color performance and raising the picture to another level A new realm, equipped with ACR technology, can maintain clear and vivid colors and contrasts both indoors and outdoors.







This can also be said that one of the key points this time is excellent heat dissipation to provide the best performance. This time MSI has fully refitted with Intel’s 13th generation Core i processor. The highest-end Intel Core i9-13980HX processor can even reach almost desktop The performance of the first-class processor, exclusively equipped with ABT technology can improve the core clock of P-Core performance, intel TVB technology can directly say that as long as the system has sufficient heat dissipation efficiency, there is still room for higher performance. MSI’s excellent heat dissipation module is the highest It can support 250W amazing cooling performance and MSI OverBoost Ultra super boost mode design, which can make the complete 8 sets of P-Core reach an amazing high clock performance of 5.2GHz



Practical and powerful VECTOR GP77 13V

The VECTOR GP series is also upgraded. Compared with the compatriots who are glare and glare, VECTOR GP seems a bit low-key (laughs), but the performance is completely unambiguous, and the performance has reached 185W heat dissipation capacity, which can be equipped with Core i9 -13900H processor combined with GeForce RTX 4070







This time, MSI has also adopted the latest RTX 40 series graphics cards in the performance notebook. The DLSS 3 technology that supports AI technology can achieve amazing fps multiplication effects with the support of games. MSI now also has a built-in MUX Switch. At any time, you can switch the display screen to the direct connection mode of the discrete graphics card, which can achieve a 10% performance improvement, and you can switch to the internal display to obtain longer battery efficiency during daily online paperwork.







KATANA 17 Katana Series Upgrade

The legendary Dragon Soul Blade Katana series is also available in 15-inch and 17-inch models, equipped with up to the 13th generation Intel® Core™ i7-13620H 10-core processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 8GB GDDR6 laptop GPU. The performance of the previous generation has been increased by 15%. At the same time, it is also equipped with the innovative and evolved cooling design Cooler Boost 5, so that the performance can be fully released.

Thin, Light, High-Performance Stealth Series

The choice of thin, light and high-performance is the Stealth series. This time, thin and thin models are available in 16 / 15 / 14 inches. Don’t underestimate the thin and light body. Among them, the 14-inch and 16-inch models even have obtained NVIDIA Studio notebook certification. It can be used as an all-round thin and light model for productivity work that requires extreme high-performance requirements.

The 16-inch Stealth 16 Studio A13V weighs 1.99kg and supports up to Core i9-13900H processor + GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, with a 16:10 4K UHD+ screen that supports up to 120 Hz refresh rate.

The 15-inch Stealth 15 A13V weighs 2.1kg and supports up to Core i7-13620H processor + GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, with a 16:10 4K UHD screen that supports 120 Hz refresh rate.

The 14-inch Stealth 14 Studio A13V weighs 1.7kg and supports up to Core i7-13700H processor + GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, with a 16:10 QHD+ screen that supports up to 240 Hz refresh rate.

Flip model is very eye-catching Summit E13 Flip Evo

Summit should be regarded as a thin and light commercial series (?). The 13.4-inch Summit E13 Flip Evo exhibited this time is also a machine that Ahui is very interested in. It can flip the screen 360 degrees and has multiple working modes. The thickness of the body is only 14.9mm , weighs only 1.35kg, and in terms of performance specifications, it can be equipped with Intel’s 13th generation Core i7-1360P processor + 16GB LPDDR 5 memory, and has also passed the Intel Evo platform certification

Summit E13 Flip Evo is certified for the Intel® Evo™ platform. It has a 16:10 golden display ratio. It is available in jet black and pure white. It is built with complex CNC technology, with smooth edges and brushed lines. Modern technology and post-modern design, unique taste, creating a new interpretation of business elites.

Mainstream Good Choice PULSE 15



The PULSE series is also equipped with a new core, the Pulse 15 B13V can support up to Core i7-13700H processor and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cardan improvement over the previous generation15%effectiveness.



Highly Competitive Cyborg 15



This should be said to be the fighter type in this release!The fuselage is made of a combination of plastic and fiberglass. What’s more special is that the fuselage also uses translucent elements. It can support up to Core i7-13620H processor and GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card.

Creator Z17 HX Studio The new apex of creator laptops

I want it so much! Ah Hui’s favorite Creator Z has launched a new series of models, Creator Z17 HX Studio and Creator Z16 HX Studio, which can be equipped with up to the 13th generation Intel Core i9 HX processor and the high performance of Nvdia RTX 4070 through CNC. The formed aluminum alloy body is only 19mm thinnest, which can be said to be super amazing. It is beautiful and has the ultimate specifications and functions. It is suitable for 16:10 high-resolution panels that support touch functions and MSI Pen that supports the latest MSPP2.6 protocol. 2 digital pens, using the latest models such as PCI Gen 5 / TB4 / DDR5, it is the strongest creator flagship machine!







Ahui also mentioned earlier the amazing performance that the 13th generation Intel processor and RTX40 series can bring. It can surpass the performance of Apple M1 Max processor by 30%, and even lead by 50% in professional software Vray, and After Effect even surpasses an amazing performance of 67%; and for the latest M2 Max chip i9-13950HX + RTX 4070 in Cinebench The R23 multi-core also has 201%, nearly double the multi-core performance lead.







MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio adopts a large 17-inch 16:10 QHD+ screen with touch function, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and high color accuracy of True Color Delta <2. The screen can be touched and supports stylus, The screen of MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio can also be almost completely flattened, and the usage methods and application scenarios are more complete and diverse







MSI Pen 2 digital stylus

This time, MSI also exhibited the MSI Pen 2 that is paired with the Creator Z HX laptop. However, after discussing with the official staff on the spot, we learned that the MSI Pen 2 is not only for MSI laptops, but also the first digital pen with Microsoft MPP 2.6 specification. In the case of equipment and software support, the 4096-level pressure sensitivity and the built-in vibration feedback component can make hand-drawn handwriting achieve a feel that is almost similar to thick writing with a real pen











In addition, there is a unique graphite nib, which can be used as a normal pencil in addition to touch. It can be used on supported digital devices and “normal paper”. It is a very innovative and practical design.







The built-in magnetic design can be attached to the pen motor, and it can be charged by USB C







By the way, there is no need to worry about the refill problem. The official said that the length of the graphite nib can write 100 meters per day for three years, and of course it can be replaced when it is really used up.











The lightest is only 990 grams! Prestige series is thin and light

Ah Hui himself is also a user of MSI Prestige 14 Evo (A11MO) now! Thinness and excellence can be said to be synonymous with the Prestige series, and this time the brand new 13-inch Prestige 13 Evo is made of magnesium-aluminum alloy material to achieve an ultra-thin body of only 990 grams, and Ah Hui’s attention during the entire presentation should be on this Let’s get on the new plane!











Prestige 13 Evo adopts a 16:10, 13.3-inch Full HD+ resolution screen panel, and can be equipped with up to Intel’s 13th generation Core i7-1360P processor + 32GB LPDDR 5 memory, built-in two sets of Thunderbolt 4 and one set of USB The A interface also has a built-in standard HDMI audio-visual output, and supports face recognition and fingerprint recognition at the same time. There is even a built-in MicroSD card reader. It can be said that the functions and expandability are very complete.







The site also specially disassembled the Prestige 13 Evo structure for display







In particular, it is not only light and light. Such a thin and light body even has a built-in 75 Wh large-capacity battery that can provide up to 15 hours of battery life. It is really the best choice for mobile workers. I was worried that the 13-inch would be too small ( After all, Ah Hui is getting older), but the 16:10 Prestige 13 Evo seems to feel about the same size as the previous generation Prestige 14 Evo screen that Ah Hui used himself?







That is to say…. It would be great if this Model can be borrowed together







In addition, although Ahui’s eyes are all on the ultra-light 13-inch model, he still wants the Prestige together. This time there is also the 16-inch model Prestige 16 Studio, which is equipped with a GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card and has passed NVIDIA Studio certification. This one!















Modern 15/14 new processors also have multi-color options

A series that both girls and I like (Huh?), MSI Modern 15/14 comes in a variety of colors and is cost-effective , Modern 14 has apricot root powder to choose from.











Improve performance across the board!Everyone must have the most suitable MSI laptop

Really strong and super much! This time, MSI launched a lot of new gaming laptops, creator laptops, and commercial laptops at the press conference of “Leaping over the Singularity”, everything from light weight to performance to design! It can be equipped with up to the 13th generation Core i9 processor and the top performance of the highest RTX 4090 graphics chip can be said to be super impressive. In short, no matter what kind of positioning notebook computer you need, MSI will definitely have a suitable choice for you this year. Ah Hui himself If so, the two favorites should be Prestige 13 Evo and Creator Z17 HX Studio! What is your choice?



More product and pre-order event information: https://tw.msi.com/Landing/2023-13th-rtx40-gaming-laptops/nb

further reading

Reduced price!The new Gogoro Premium is equipped with a jump-up and equipped with the exclusive SSmartcore intelligent driving electronic control core platform. Take a test ride and buy a car to draw a round-trip ticket to Tokyo for two people. Sony WI-OE610 Float Run Off-Ear Natural Listening Float Wear to Enjoy Stress-Free Running Adobe and Microsoft Partner to Bring Industry-Leading Acrobat PDF Experience to 1.4 Billion Windows Users in Microsoft Edge The power-saving processor is also on 5GHz!MSI Prestige 14 Evo (A11MO) equipped with the latest i7-1195G7 processor Is Samsung S23 / S23+ worth buying 45W fast charge? 45W + 25W charging test







recent articles

Feiyao Singularity!MSI’s new series of notebooks brings high-performance new design

Reduced price!The new Gogoro Premium is equipped with a jump-up and equipped with the exclusive SSmartcore intelligent driving electronic control core platform. Take a test ride and buy a car to draw a round-trip ticket to Tokyo for two people.

Sony WI-OE610 Float Run Off-Ear Natural Listening Float Wear to Enjoy Stress-Free Running

Adobe and Microsoft Partner to Bring Industry-Leading Acrobat PDF Experience to 1.4 Billion Windows Users in Microsoft Edge

Samsung Galaxy S23 / S23+ performance and battery life measurement

GA Popular Articles

Everyone deserves the refreshing and clean Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 3-in-1 Cooling and Warming Air Purifier

Bundle or buy Apple iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max? Full collection of telecom tariffs (China/FarEaston/Taiwan University/Asia Pacific/Taiwan Star) Trial calculation analysis!

2018 latest free antivirus software collection (AVG/Little Red Umbrella/ASAST/Kaba are all here! Free download) with free commercial version activities!

[筆記] 2020 Collection of Legal Free Chinese Fonts / Open Source / Commercially Available / Free Fonts

[筆記] Google Zhuyin Input Method APK Download

PV Hot Articles Today

The Xiaomi MAX2, which will also be sold in Taiwan, is released. Let’s take a look at the difference between the MAX 2 and the first generation. Let’s see what is different!

The most powerful selfie beauty machine? ! Ten reasons not to buy OPPO R9? !

OPPO R11 specs comparison compilation (comparison with R11 Plus, R9s, iPhone 7 Plus)

Affordable and high CP value entry machine OPPO A57 unboxing evaluation, front fingerprint / selfie 16 million pixels