Fender AE2i Apple MFI certified mobile phone dedicated decoding ear amplifier 2nd generation actual measurement | Ear amplifier evaluation – Post76play.com

iPhones want to listen to Apple Music 24bit Hi-Res music, and they always have to find an external earphone decoding finger to decode and amplify the output to the earphones. But it needs to be used smoothly and stably. To decode fingers, you must have Apple’s MFI certification. The Fender AE1i three years ago can indeed solve a lot of friends who are pursuing sound quality. Three years later, Fender AE2i Audio Enhancer presented a new design, with more powerful amplification circuit, Cirrus Logic CS42L83 decoding chip, ADI amplification chip and AppleTM patented A2M chip, and equipped with dedicated program and playback software, can provide better Sound quality experience. In addition, the Black Tweed woven mesh of the cable body is resistant to bending and breakage, and there is also a new ADI amplifier module, which can increase the output power to 195mW, an increase of 61%. The setting of vocal dialogue EQ also brings better quality effects to movie viewing. AE2i Audio Enhancer supports decoding up to 24bit/192kHz (MFI is limited to 24bit/48kHz), the output power reaches 195mW @32 Ohms, the frequency response is 20Hz-20kHz, the signal-to-noise ratio reaches 104dB, and the total harmonic distortion is only 0.065%. Its light weight is only 7 grams, so it can be used anywhere. The suggested retail price is HKD $950. Very playful! AE2i Audio Enhancer, with its excellent sound quality and portability, has become an ideal choice for audio lovers and moviegoers.

✨Fender AE2i Specifications :

💥Support decoding: 24bit/192kHz (MFI limited to 24bit/48kHz)

💥Output power: 195mW @32 Ohms

💥Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20kHz

💥Signal to Noise Ratio: 104dB

💥Total Harmonic Distortion: 0.065%

💥Weight: 7g

💥Suggested retail price: HKD $950