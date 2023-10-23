Ferrari opens to cryptocurrency payments. Here are the 10 largest companies in the world to have done it

Ferrari is the seventh company in the world by capitalization to accept payments in cryptocurrencies. A decision that places the company in a singular ranking, led by Microsoft and Tesla and which ends with restaurant companies such as Burger King, Pizza Hut and Whole Foods (Amazon). A more widespread phenomenon. Which does not only concern the large giants, but which includes around 2,300 small and large companies in the United States alone. Even in Italy, around 1000 companies accept payments in cryptocurrencies, according to research by Marketplace Fairness. For a total of 15,000 companies worldwide.

Different sectors. They range from commerce to tourism, with a significant trend of 94% of cryptocurrency payments being made in stores via non-crypto digital wallets, such as PayPal and Venmo. While 74% of retailers express optimism about the future of cryptocurrencies and expect increased consumer interest, actual usage among consumers remains remarkably low at 2% in the United States.

In a pivotal moment for the world of luxury automobiles, Ferrari has announced that it will accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method, making it the seventh largest company in the world to do so, with an incredible valuation of $61.04 billion.

A decision that puts Ferrari in the prestigious company of giants such as Microsoft, valued at 2,470 billion and Tesla, (795.65 billion). The research also draws up a ranking of the top ten companies by capitalization that have opened their doors to Bitcoin and its sister companies.

Microsoft – 2,470 billion Tesla 795 billion Home Depot – 297 billion Starbucks – 107 billion AT&T – 103 billion PayPal – 62 billion Ferrari – 61 billion Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut) – 33 Restaurant Brands International (Burger King) – 19 billion Whole Foods Market Inc. (controlled by Amazon) 13 billion

Companies that have opened up to crypto payments. Although at the moment there is no certain data on how many people use cryptocurrencies for payments. Bitcoin and other digital currencies are quite volatile. The former has lost two thirds of its value compared to the peaks of 2022. And there is no certain data on how many of the 500 billion dollars in Bitcoin currently present in the world are used to buy and sell goods.

