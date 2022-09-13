Square Enix announced the latest work of the “FINAL FANTASY” rhythm game “THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE” at the Nintendo Direct online presentation today (13).

This game contains the most 385 songs in the series, mainly the soundtracks of the “FF” series, including the simple play style that can be played with just one button, the two-player style that two people use the same screen to play, and up to four people playing together A variety of play methods such as online battles with fun.

However, if you are a fan of Square Enix’s works, you have to be careful about the commercial law of this work. In addition to the regular version, this work will also launch a Deluxe Edition (Deluxe Edition), which will exclusively include FFVIII “Eyes On Me”, FFX “Zanarkand”, etc. 27 songs.

After the release, it is expected that a total of 90 other music DLCs such as the “NieR” series, “Chrono Trigger”, and “LIVE A LIVE” will be released.

“THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE” is expected to be released on PS4 and Switch on February 16, 2023.