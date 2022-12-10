FF XVI

The next game in the “FF” series has finally set a more precise release date. Square Enix announced earlier that “FF XVI” will land on PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023. Until December 31, this new work will also be open to other platforms. In the latest official trailer, you can see many summoned beasts appearing, and the plot also reflects the theme of “revenge”.

“FF XVI” is the first sequel to the series after “FF XV” in 2016. It was first published in September 2020, but development had to be significantly delayed due to the pandemic. According to SE, they “encountered countless challenges” in the process of preparing the game. I hope that “FF XVI” will not skip tickets after the release date is announced.