Home » “FF16” is exclusively released on PlayStation 5, and SQUARE ENIX announced that the global sales exceeded 3 million sets within a week- Game Base
Technology

“FF16” is exclusively released on PlayStation 5, and SQUARE ENIX announced that the global sales exceeded 3 million sets within a week- Game Base

by admin
“FF16” is exclusively released on PlayStation 5, and SQUARE ENIX announced that the global sales exceeded 3 million sets within a week- Game Base

“FF16” was exclusively released on PlayStation 5, and Square Enix announced that its global sales exceeded 3 million sets within a week. The cumulative global sales of “FINAL FANTASY XVI” exceeded 3 million sets within a week of its release. 74% less than “FF15” British media point: PS5 is not popular ETtoday game cloud “Final Fantasy 16” UK physical sales in the first week are 74% lower than the previous game MediaCreate Hong Kong mobile game network MediaCreate sales ranking for the week from June 12th to June 18th “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” regained the top three places Bahamut Video Game Information StationView full story on Google News

See also  Google Pixel 7a sparks in the first benchmark: flagship killer coming?

You may also like

Can you play the Switch with the 1996...

MIT Technology Review 5/23: How we can achieve...

Screenshots of a new leisure work similar to...

SAP partners drive digital transformation in Italy: 38...

Nokia G42 5G, the new repairable smartphone is...

OpenAI, hearing in the Chamber: “We support the...

SAS relies on AI to be faster than...

The global sales of “FF16” exceeded 3 million...

Who really foots the “bill” of the climate...

OpenAI, hearing in the Chamber: “We support the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy