Fiat, Alfa and Lancia return to video games with Forza Horizon 5

There are no Italian cars in the main driving games. More precisely: there are Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Maseratis but no Italian car close to the general public, the kind that it would be nice to own (even virtually), customize, develop and use to challenge friends or artificial intelligence.

No Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia in any of the main titles, from Grand Touring a Need for Speedpassing through Forza Horizon. This thing is about to change, and there is a specific date when it will happen: from 17 Augustthe 4 main Italian brands will return to the gaming world and will do so in the Playground Games title, one of the cornerstones of the Xbox play offer.

End of a fast that lasted for years

The announcement came directly inside of Forza Horizon 5even if it risked going a little unnoticed: scrolling through the various appointments of the Seasonal Playlist (the series of competitions and weekly events that have allowed the game to still be enjoyable for years), in the last screen it is discovered that the next series of events is dedicated to the Italian Automotive Industry and marks the return of Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Abarth and Lancia.

As mentioned, we start immediately after August 15th but it is still not clear which models we will start with, and if will it be a departure or just an arrival. In short, it is not clear if after this first group of Italian cars, within Forza 5 more will come.

Above all, it is not clear which and how many machines will be involved, which will enrich the already very rich fleet of vehicles Forza Horizon 5 (currently over 700): each Seasonal Playlist has 8 vehicles up for grabs plus two bonus vehicles, for a total of 10. It’s difficult, but not impossible, for all 10 to be made in Italy.

Italian cars in Forza Horizon 5

It is definitely easier to imagine what they could be, also thinking about wishes expressed by gamers over the years: it would be desirable that there were Alfa Romeos Giulia and Stelvio, perhaps in the Quadrifoglio version, and it is probable (also for promotion reasons) that there is Tonale. Among the Abarths, there are many potentially interesting variants of the 500, from the 500e to the 595 and 695.

The discussion with Fiat and Lancia is more complex, for which it is easier to express wishes than to make forecasts: it would be nice if there was the legendary Coupé from the 1990s, perhaps in Turbo 20V versionand of course the historical ones Delta and Stratos, also loved very much by the Americans. And since dreaming costs nothing, why not there too Topic 8.32since in Forza Horizon 5 is there the Lotus Carlton?

Waiting for official confirmations, and to have a reference, in the previous one Forza Horizon 4 there are 11 Alfa Romeos, 5 Lancias, 4 Abarths and 3 Fiats.

