Fiat Topolino arrives the chic quadricycle Dolce Vita style…

A breath of freshness and elegance arrives Fiat Topolino, il quadricycle chic that winks at the Dolce Vita.

Fiat Topolino, the chic quadricycle that winks at the Dolce Vita, press office source

FIAT takes the field and takes sides with sustainable mobility

Sustainability for FIAT it has elegant shapes and maximum efficiency for getting around town. Fiat Topolino is a new cheerful and cool electric car for everyone, for families and even for the little ones.

L’minimum age to drive it – depending on the market – is 14 years old. An eclectic electric vehicle that will adapt to any moment and any place, offering multiple ways of use.

Topolino is an ideal solution for urban and short-range mobility. It is able to access anywhere due to its electrical nature.

A tribute to history

And tribute to the history of the brand and his ability to innovate with sympathy and coolness, he perfectly embodies the style New Dolce Vita and pure Italian beauty. With truly unique accessories, such as the Shower, which makes it the beach essential. The fresh design and the possibility of driving it from 14 years of age.

The New Fiat Topolino also embraces a new reference target

perfectly embodies theFIAT’s commitment to sustainability. This is due to its electric nature. It provides you with a reduced carbon footprint. And a reduced sound footprint, respecting the sustainability of urban centres.

Her extremely small size they do not impact traffic, on the contrary, they make Topolino the perfect urban mobility device.

FIAT’s mission

FIAT continues the mission and offers revolutionary objects for urban mobility. It does so with a twist, a different, fresher narrative: with Mickey Mouse.

The Brand makes an important contribution to sustainable urban mobility, taking a significant step towards joyful and full electrification. Fiat Topolino will make young people fall in love with the “car” again, charming Gen Z.

A young audience that has great attention to sustainability issues with a high sensitivity and desire for an ecological, personal, friendly driving and transport solution.

Finally, Topolino also represents the four-wheeled dream of Riviera enthusiasts. Being the perfect vehicle to experience the Italian summer on the narrow roads of the beautiful Italian coast.

Italian beauty and freedom in its simplicity

And the little sister of the 500takes its name and design from the original 500. Call affectionately ‘Baby mouse’ for the small size.

Thus expanding the family and consolidating the leadership in sustainable urban mobility. His style, like that of his predecessor. This is driven by a powerful simplicity, a design that revolves around “less is more”.

Freedom is the watchword: share it with your loved ones, drive it anywhere and in any weather condition and then park it wherever you want.

Strength points

Compared to a scooter, it represents an infinite range of possibilities. It can be driven despite unfavorable weather conditions, is safer in its construction and allows you to share your journeys with friends or family.

The line-up consists of two different bodies, one closed and one open, both consistent in their structural characteristics.

A color, Green Lifeand wheel designs it’s a aesthetic approach to the interior. Thanks to the extremely small dimensions compared to a normal car (2.53 meters long), to the handling and maximum speed of 45km/h safely, Mickey rekindles the desire to travel the streets without stress. Versatile, the two models are characterized by a large electrical capacity thanks to a drums and 5.4 kWh which offers up to 75 km of range and less than four hours for a full charge. More than what you need for your days at the beach or for the daily frenzy in city centres.

Small size, with impressive roominess, thanks to the two misaligned seats, the large glazed surface which considerably expands the perception of space in its entirety, but above all thanks to strategic storage compartments, such as the one between the driver and passenger where you can stow the suitcase, for a total of 63 liters of internal stowage space.

Dolce Vita customization

A delicate customization can be done on Fiat Topolino to further emphasize its summer and coastal character: in fact, it will be possible to add a super cool and exclusive shower designed for days spent on the beach along the Italian coast.

The closed version can be customized with wood-effect stickers on the doorswhile in the version open the stickers – striped like a summer tent – ​​can be added to the roof giving an extra touch of Dolce Vita.

Both versions are equipped with the Rear Carriage, of the Dolcevita Box, an elegant and functional fabric band inside which to store personal items, and vintage chrome-effect mirrors. What differentiates them is the addition of both Sills and Cordino Dolcevita in the open version, and the Tendina Tetto in the closed one.

Also, the optional accessories are available on the Fiat Accessories website or at the FIAT dealerships to meet all customer needs. Five different items will be available here, perfectly in line with the Mickey Mouse style: a roomy luggage rack, a USB fan, a Bluetooth speaker, a thermal bottle for both hot and cold drinks, and two seat covers that transform into comfortable and soft beach towels when needed. All, of course, made in Verde Vita.

A simple and joyful digital customer journey in just 3 clicks

To offer an even more streamlined and intuitive customer experience, the purchasing process for the new Fiat Topolino is incredibly simple: only 1 model, 3 clicks to configure and purchase the vehicleand the easiest shopping experience that allows customers to track and trace their order.

The Mickey will arrive first in Italy by the end of the year.

The new Topolino is perfectly in line with FIAT’s mission to be a leader in sustainable urban mobility accessible to all. It can in fact be purchased with a monthly fee in line with the needs and possibilities of its target audience. An affordable monthly fee designed to promote the city’s electric lifestyle and usually spent on a pay-per-view TV subscription or what you’ll pay as a monthly public transport fee.

