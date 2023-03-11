iliad announces that the co-investment agreement with FiberCop, the infrastructure company of the TIM Group, is operational from today. Less than a year after the launch of 100% fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) fiber connections, the only future-proof fixed connectivity technology, the company continues to invest in the development and dissemination of latest generation connectivity in Italy, reaching more than 8 million 500 thousand housing units in around 350 Italian cities.

With today’s implementation, iliad continues the process of expanding its fiber coverage which will soon exceed 10 million housing units.

iliad confirms all its commitments and distinctive features: zero hidden costs and zero nasty surprises, all for €19.99 a month for mobile users with an offer for €9.99 and automatic payment, or €24.99 a month. month.

Also in the case of use of the FiberCop network, iliad confirms the download speed of up to 5Gbps overall: a performance made possible thanks to the decision to also invest in the fixed network and to install its own FTTH EPON network technology to offer the best possible quality. The iliad fiber offer also includes the iliadbox, the router entirely designed and developed in iliad, available with Wi-Fi6 technology, which allows you to reach download speeds of 1 Gbps with Wi-Fi alone.

For more information and to check coverage: https://www.iliad.it/offerte-iliad-fibra.html