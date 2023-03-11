Home Technology fiber coverage widens with FiberCop
Technology

fiber coverage widens with FiberCop

by admin
fiber coverage widens with FiberCop

iliad announces that the co-investment agreement with FiberCop, the infrastructure company of the TIM Group, is operational from today. Less than a year after the launch of 100% fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) fiber connections, the only future-proof fixed connectivity technology, the company continues to invest in the development and dissemination of latest generation connectivity in Italy, reaching more than 8 million 500 thousand housing units in around 350 Italian cities.

With today’s implementation, iliad continues the process of expanding its fiber coverage which will soon exceed 10 million housing units.

iliad confirms all its commitments and distinctive features: zero hidden costs and zero nasty surprises, all for €19.99 a month for mobile users with an offer for €9.99 and automatic payment, or €24.99 a month. month.

Also in the case of use of the FiberCop network, iliad confirms the download speed of up to 5Gbps overall: a performance made possible thanks to the decision to also invest in the fixed network and to install its own FTTH EPON network technology to offer the best possible quality. The iliad fiber offer also includes the iliadbox, the router entirely designed and developed in iliad, available with Wi-Fi6 technology, which allows you to reach download speeds of 1 Gbps with Wi-Fi alone.

For more information and to check coverage: https://www.iliad.it/offerte-iliad-fibra.html

See also  How I connected my old heat pump to the PV system

You may also like

Stars can eat planets and spit them out...

The future of digital experience passes through edge...

How to Clear Cache on Mac Easily?

AI will make a major change in network...

up to 20% less

Grammarly also introduces AI text generation function –...

Young Iranian women go viral with dance video...

Online Dinosaur Fighting “Exoprimal” Launch Date Decided to...

Best microphones for recording | Techsmith

Tips for removing people from iPhone photos, using...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy