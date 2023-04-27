Fiber Optic Cabling Products from Techly

The optical fiber enters homes thanks to Techly, which offers a line of products for optical cabling, able to satisfy every need of use.

Optical fiber has important applications in telecommunications. From the first uses in the 60s, the use of this technology has had a rapid evolution, so much so that by now the coverage in fiber has reached almost 70% of the territory Italian and continues to spread.

Fiber optic cabling products

In recent years, optical fiber has become the infrastructure through which most of the information via the Internet travels. THE advantages they are innumerable: it guarantees a high bandwidth, it has a high resistance to environmental conditions. It also ensures the security and confidentiality of communications. Techly offers in its catalog everything that professionals in the ITC sector need for the creation of fiber optic cabling. For example distribution boxes, junction boxes with adapters and multi-mode and single-mode cables.

Many models

Among the various models of fiber distribution boxes FTTH (“Fiber To The Home”), the IP65 SC LC distribution box. Used as termination point for power cable to connect with drop cable in FTTx network system. In a single box, splicing, subdivision, distribution, storage and connection of cables are integrated. It is available in a version that supports up to 4 SC LC terminations and in one that supports up to 8. This butt terminal features a rugged waterproof design. It also allows you to manage the fibers with the right bending radius and is suitable for both fusion splicing and mechanical splicing.

From Techly complete line of products for fiber optic cabling

The FTTH indoor connection box is instead specially designed for indoor FTTH applications. Such as optical telecommunication networks, LAN, fiber optic communication network, CATV networks and FTTH access network. It is suitable for use with 4 fibers, 4 SC Simplex or LC Duplex type adapters and is suitable for thermal splicing.

A large selection of fiber optic patch cords

Among the many products, the range includes both OS2 single-mode patch cords and OM3, OM4 multimode patch cords. According to your needs, you can choose among several variantssuch as OM3 multimode bi-fiber patch cords with LC/LC connectors, 2 mm diameter, or OM4 multimode patch cords. Available both in the bi-fiber LC/LC version (with diameter 1.2 mm or 2 mm), and in the single-fiber LC/LC version. Both support longer distances and are capable of carrying 10 Gigabit Ethernet, from 150m up to 300m depending on the product.

Among the products for fiber optic cabling, also cables

The OS2 single-mode patch cords are also available in both LC/LC dual-fiber and LC/LC single-fiber and are a suitable choice for wide area networking or building-to-building backbone applications with distances up to 40 km. In addition to these products, Techly allows you to choose from one selection very wide range of loose cables for both indoor and outdoor use. It also supplies pre-connectorized cables ready for laying, based on specific customer needs by type of cable, application, length and connectors.