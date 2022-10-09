As a popular category of flagship mobile phones, the selling point of folding screen machines has gradually extended from the foldable screen itself to various additional functions. Among them, the old camera lenses are the main models, including Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 with Leica lens group, and vivo X Fold with ZEISS lens, which has released the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 X Fold+.

As a small revision mobile phone upgraded to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and adding a new red color, the entry price of vivo X Fold+ National Bank 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS storage configuration has been increased from 8,999 to 9,999 yuan (equivalent to about $11,029). Hong Kong dollars), but the premium was not too high when the first batch of goods arrived in Hong Kong last week, and the price difference of about $800 is reasonable.

And because of the return of the new generation model, the original version uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and also has the ZEISS imaging technology 50 million pixel OIS four-mirror vivo X Fold, standard 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS storage model street price is also The price was lowered to $9,380 at the time of writing, which is about $500 to $600 cheaper than the National Bank’s price of RMB 8,999 (equivalent to about HK$9,926). Considering that there is no significant difference between the two Qualcomm chipsets, it may have a better performance-price ratio.

Xiaomi MIX FOLD2, another China-owned folding screen phone equipped with Leica triple mirrors and Snapdragon 8+ Gen chipset, seems to have been stabilized due to the gradual stabilization of supply. With 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage style, the street price is about $10,680, and the price difference between the National Bank of China, which is also 8,999 yuan, has been narrowed between $700 and $800.