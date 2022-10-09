Home Technology [Field Information]National Bank ZEISS new folding screen admission old model is reduced to $9,400. Looking for it?
Technology

[Field Information]National Bank ZEISS new folding screen admission old model is reduced to $9,400. Looking for it?

by admin
[Field Information]National Bank ZEISS new folding screen admission old model is reduced to $9,400. Looking for it?

As a popular category of flagship mobile phones, the selling point of folding screen machines has gradually extended from the foldable screen itself to various additional functions. Among them, the old camera lenses are the main models, including Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 with Leica lens group, and vivo X Fold with ZEISS lens, which has released the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 X Fold+.

As a small revision mobile phone upgraded to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and adding a new red color, the entry price of vivo X Fold+ National Bank 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS storage configuration has been increased from 8,999 to 9,999 yuan (equivalent to about $11,029). Hong Kong dollars), but the premium was not too high when the first batch of goods arrived in Hong Kong last week, and the price difference of about $800 is reasonable.

And because of the return of the new generation model, the original version uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and also has the ZEISS imaging technology 50 million pixel OIS four-mirror vivo X Fold, standard 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS storage model street price is also The price was lowered to $9,380 at the time of writing, which is about $500 to $600 cheaper than the National Bank’s price of RMB 8,999 (equivalent to about HK$9,926). Considering that there is no significant difference between the two Qualcomm chipsets, it may have a better performance-price ratio.

Xiaomi MIX FOLD2, another China-owned folding screen phone equipped with Leica triple mirrors and Snapdragon 8+ Gen chipset, seems to have been stabilized due to the gradual stabilization of supply. With 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage style, the street price is about $10,680, and the price difference between the National Bank of China, which is also 8,999 yuan, has been narrowed between $700 and $800.

You may also like

ASUS ROG introduces an ultra-light wireless gaming mouse...

Persona 3 Pocket Edition and Persona 4 Gold...

[Video Game]Neon White: The Next Spiritual Timehouse After...

Overwatch 2: How to Get Free Legendary Sukajan...

The Galaxy S23 has to pick the flagship...

CORSAIR HS55 SURROUND, you can’t ignore it, and...

DeepMind’s artificial intelligence finds new shortcuts for faster...

Finding the newborn stars in the universe is...

Video games: Aftermath arrives, an ambitious Italian survival

What’s in the Overwatch 2 Watchpoints Pack? -Liku

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy