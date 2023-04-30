[Field information]The first batch of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from the Bank of China is not expensive, so what is the market price of similar products?

Although many users still have the erroneous impression that foldable screen mobile phones are “tall and superior”, in fact, even if it is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and ZEISS triple-lens vivo X Fold2, the entry price of the Bank of China is only 8,999 RMB (equivalent to about $10,198) Hong Kong dollars), which is basically the same as the price of the 256GB version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max ($10,199) in Hong Kong.

Recently, the first batch of vivo X Fold2 has arrived in Hong Kong one after another. Some stores have listed them at $11,600 (256GB) and $12,800 (512GB). Pick up the machine on the same day as the domestic buyer.

And it seems that due to the arrival of the new machine, the quotations of folding screen machines of the Bank of China seem to have fallen back recently. For example, the 12+256 GB version of OPPO Find N2, various colors (black/white/green) are sold in Sham Shui Po and other streets. , the low price is about $8,780 less than 8,800; and the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 equipped with Snapdragon 8+ and Leica image technology with 50 million OIS triple mirrors, the National Bank 12+256 standard street price is also low at $9,180.

As for the flip-screen mobile phone, there is no quotation for the ZEISS lens vivo X Flip at the time of writing, and the entry price is as low as RMB 5,999 (equivalent to about HK$6,798), the first batch of goods is estimated It may be sold at a price of around 7,000 to 8,000 Hong Kong dollars. It is estimated that it will not have much impact on the OPPO Find N2 Flip, which is currently priced as low as $6,680 (Hong Kong version) and $6,280 (National Bank).