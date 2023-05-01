Home » [Field material]11th generation octa-core + GTX1650 entry-level gaming machine $4,999 Gaming Notebook reappears
Technology

[Field material]11th generation octa-core + GTX1650 entry-level gaming machine $4,999 Gaming Notebook reappears

by admin
[Field material]11th generation octa-core + GTX1650 entry-level gaming machine $4,999 Gaming Notebook reappears
MSI GF63 Thin 11SC

If you want to level everyone with a machine, or you have to go left and right, but Notebook players have never had many choices. In recent years, MSI has sold a gaming machine model with an entry-level graphics card at the same price. Every time it is in stock, it is sold out quickly, and this machine has appeared again recently. This time, GF63 Thin 11SC still uses NVIDIA GTX 1650, while RAM and SSD remain at 8GB+512GB. However, the CPU is changed to an 8-core i7-11800H, which is more powerful than the previous 10th-generation i5 with only six cores. At a price of $4,999, even if it is not used for gaming, the net CPU performance is already better than many notebooks of the same price. High, plus there is a graphics card, whether it is playing a computer or processing clips, it will be good.

MSI GF63 Thin 11SC：$4,999
Query: Centralfield

See also  Vampire Survivors is Steam Deck's most played game this October - Vampire Survivors

You may also like

New Apple product causes excitement

Infotainment des Honda Civic im Test

Microsoft Xbox Series X/S pulling the alarm?The latest...

Pixel’s new processor uses Tensor G3 performance close...

Deutschlandticket: Why a paper ticket can also be...

OPPO Reno 8T 5G Demo-ePrice Mobile Version

Lamborghini Revuelto arrives, the V12 plug-in hybrid…

How to set up Siri voice recognition?Teach you...

Human-centered IT assistance, satisfaction and productivity

First look at upcoming Alien movie gives us...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy