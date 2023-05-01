[Field material]11th generation octa-core + GTX1650 entry-level gaming machine $4,999 Gaming Notebook reappears

If you want to level everyone with a machine, or you have to go left and right, but Notebook players have never had many choices. In recent years, MSI has sold a gaming machine model with an entry-level graphics card at the same price. Every time it is in stock, it is sold out quickly, and this machine has appeared again recently. This time, GF63 Thin 11SC still uses NVIDIA GTX 1650, while RAM and SSD remain at 8GB+512GB. However, the CPU is changed to an 8-core i7-11800H, which is more powerful than the previous 10th-generation i5 with only six cores. At a price of $4,999, even if it is not used for gaming, the net CPU performance is already better than many notebooks of the same price. High, plus there is a graphics card, whether it is playing a computer or processing clips, it will be good.

MSI GF63 Thin 11SC：$4,999

Query: Centralfield