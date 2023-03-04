Since Intel launched the 13th generation CPU, AMD’s AM5 platform has almost been unable to resist. Therefore, AMD announced at CES earlier that it will launch the new Ryzen 7000 series CPU with 3D cache technology. The first 7950X3D was launched on February 28 Listed on time.

However, if you refer to the test results of different platforms, you can see that the performance of this top-level AMD U king with only half of the cores that can use 3D cache is definitely high and low, especially in terms of game performance. The average performance is only comparable to that of its opponent 13900K Back, and the price is not eye-catching. The Brainfield 3c Dapu is priced at around $4,999 to $5,999, which is more expensive than the 13900K, and the price even catches up to Intel’s highest-end 13900KS. Therefore, there are not many sources of goods in Brain Field, only the most single-digit quantity. Youpu admits that the price is not attractive and is afraid of becoming a crab, and would rather collect enough money from customers before ordering.