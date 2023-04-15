Although Macbooks have provided interfaces other than USB-C in recent years, the demand for USB-C expansion is indeed less than before. However, for users who still use the Notebook as the main machine, the expansion box is also a must-have product. If you want to buy a multi-functional model, recently Brainfield has a multi-in-one option, and it only costs $299. In addition to the basic In addition to the 100W PD charging and HDMI output, there is also a 1C4A USB3.0 interface. The device also provides 100Mbps LAN, VGA and SD Reader, which are generally enough for different hardware expansions. However, it should be noted that this USB-C expansion has no brand, so it may be prone to incompatibility. It is recommended to try it with a notebook before buying.

12in1 USB-C Adapter：$299

