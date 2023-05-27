Home » [Field material]AMD synchronously sells RX 7600 to grab a low price with a senseless upgrade- PCM
[Field material]AMD synchronously sells RX 7600 to grab a low price with a senseless upgrade- PCM

[Field material]AMD synchronously sells RX 7600 to grab a low price with a senseless upgrade- PCM
AMD synchronously sells RX 7600 non-sensing upgrade to grab low price

With NVIDIA’s launch of the RTX 4060 Ti, AMD, as an opponent, of course has to “brighten the sword”. As a replacement for the RX 6600XT, the RX 7600 was also launched “front and back”, and the price was changed immediately before it was sold on the street. It is not difficult to worry about the performance, and the result will be fulfilled immediately.

Although the architecture is changed to RDNA3, as a relatively entry-level graphics card, the performance may not meet the needs of the game, so there is no talk of ray pursuit, and the power consumption is slightly higher than that of the RX 6600XT 5W. Some games even recorded almost the same level. The performance of the opponent’s new card can be called “superior improvement”. The only good thing is that the current new card price is the cheapest at $2,199. Even if ASUS and other big brands offer only $2,399, it is close to the lowest price level of RX 6600XT. For AMD, which is always fighting for the future, it may be possible to update one or two more versions Driver performance may have improved. At present, there is still the RTX 3060 with a reduced price at the same price. In the overall performance, both sides have their own offense and defense. However, the 3060 also has the “big” DLSS 2. If the 7600 uses AV1 ENC as a selling point, unless it is mainly for clips and videos, otherwise it is not good for players. It is said that I am afraid that the current calculation of 8 will be reduced to have higher competitiveness.

