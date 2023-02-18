When it comes to the ASROCK brand, everyone may think of computer hardware such as MINI PCs and motherboards. However, after the launch of AMD graphics cards in recent years, ASROCK has a new product this year, launching Gaming screens. Of course, as a new brand in the screen industry, everyone is looking at specifications, price and quality. In the first wave, there are three models, all of which are 27-inch 16:9 ratio. There are straight and straight, the highest specification is 2K 165Hz 1500R VA panel, while the other two are flat FHD 165Hz IPS and FHD 240Hz VA.

But when it comes to the biggest selling point of the screen is the stand that supports lifting. The general stand can only provide functions such as RGB and earphones at most, but ASROCK adds a wireless antenna up to 7dB. It is very creative, but it also means that when users switch to wall-mounted This function is lost. In terms of price, the entry-level model only costs $1,590, which is very close to the affordable entry-level 27-inch model. And the highest 2K 165Hz curved surface only costs $1,999, which can be directly compared with affordable brands such as AOC and Acer. Therefore, if it is not hung on the wall, or the built-in antenna becomes a selling point that users will consider?

ASROCK PG27FF1A (FHD 165Hz IPS)：$1,590

ASROCK PG27F15RS1A (FHD 240Hz IPS 1500R)：$1,799

ASROCK PG27Q15R2A (2K 165Hz IPS 1500R)：$1,999

Inquiry: Zhengdu