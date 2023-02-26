Home Technology [Field material]PS5 VR2 is so expensive that all players scan it- PCM
Technology

[Field material]PS5 VR2 is so expensive that all players scan it- PCM

by admin
[Field material]PS5 VR2 is so expensive that all players scan it- PCM
PS5 VR2 is so expensive that players who have already scanned it

After the launch of PS5’s professional controller Edge last month, this month’s new hardware VR2 was also launched on February 22. PCM also reported on the product last week, so you can take a step forward to know the actual measurement effect. As for whether this VR2 is popular or not, of course it can be seen in the brain field. Judging by the quantity of goods in the 2000FUN store, it can be seen that many VR2s are ordered by users, accounting for almost 70% to 80% because they are loyal fans who want to try something new. As for the author, there are still stocks in stock when I arrive at the scene two days after the sale, but it is only a point where one item starts and ends. This is due to earlier rumors that the number of global reservations is lower than expected, and many players have learned the lessons of the previous generation of VR1 or will consider waiting for a while before starting. The hardware that has never been stronger than the game cannot attract players to buy it, especially a wired VR device that costs close to 5,000 yuan and can only be used on PS5.

Sony PS5 VR2：$4,580
Query: 2000Fun

previous articleWi-Fi 6E Arrival Work! TP-Link Archer AXE75 Experiment
next post[Field material]8TB SSD synchronous price cut short-term or inserting $4,000

See also  Phil Spencer said that COD will still be released on PlayStation, and the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and King is not just for any game IP!

You may also like

The swan song of the nebula approaching the...

3 smartphones, headphones, earphones, a watch and a...

ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence, lights and shadows

New malware steals social media credentials using fake...

shapeshifter like the T1000, but in miniature

Who are Daniela and Dario Amodei, the Italian-Americans...

Emoving Days, tris elettrizzante – Tech Cycling

Galaxy S23 Ultra teardown, iFixit: Samsung has gone...

40,000 Dota 2 cheaters lured to their doom...

it was originally a dating site

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy