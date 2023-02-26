After the launch of PS5’s professional controller Edge last month, this month’s new hardware VR2 was also launched on February 22. PCM also reported on the product last week, so you can take a step forward to know the actual measurement effect. As for whether this VR2 is popular or not, of course it can be seen in the brain field. Judging by the quantity of goods in the 2000FUN store, it can be seen that many VR2s are ordered by users, accounting for almost 70% to 80% because they are loyal fans who want to try something new. As for the author, there are still stocks in stock when I arrive at the scene two days after the sale, but it is only a point where one item starts and ends. This is due to earlier rumors that the number of global reservations is lower than expected, and many players have learned the lessons of the previous generation of VR1 or will consider waiting for a while before starting. The hardware that has never been stronger than the game cannot attract players to buy it, especially a wired VR device that costs close to 5,000 yuan and can only be used on PS5.

Sony PS5 VR2：$4,580

