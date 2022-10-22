Home Technology [Field materials]The strong Intel 13th generation is here! Need to buy even if the quantity is small? – PCM
Technology

[Field materials]The strong Intel 13th generation is here! Need to buy even if the quantity is small? – PCM

by admin
[Field materials]The strong Intel 13th generation is here! Need to buy even if the quantity is small? – PCM

Intel’s latest-generation CPU was officially released at 9:00 on Thursday. Since many stores have closed early due to the epidemic in recent years, it became officially available on Friday. Therefore, friends who went to the brain field yesterday believe that they have to go to around 5 o’clock to see the real goods. This time, Intel has repeated the old trick to launch the overclocked K series. Among them are the i5-13600K, i7-13700K, and i9-13900K processors, and there are also KF series that do not provide internal graphics.

In terms of price, the current price in Hong Kong is much more expensive than the previous generation. The most “entry-level” i5-13600K will cost $2,850, which is more than $600 more expensive than the i5-12600K of the same level of the previous generation. Similarly, the new i9 is also There is a lot of difference. The difference between the two is $1,000, which is about 9 in US dollars, which is generally acceptable. However, because the number of new CPUs is currently too small, some stores use “splywood” to sell them together, or they need to build a whole machine before new CPUs can be released. Therefore, if the old users who simply want to upgrade the CPU, I believe that they will have to wait for one or two more water to have a chance.

Intel Core i5 13600K
$2,850
Intel Core i7 13700KF
$3,450
Intel Core i7 13700K
$3,880
Intel Core i9 13900K
$5,299

Enquiry: Pegasus Computer 9540 8014

See also  Indie game development team Ironwood Studios unveils 'Hurricane Pacific', a surreal and mysterious driving exploration

You may also like

Webb Space Telescope finds organic molecules not destroyed...

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022” single-player...

Old iPhone models overturned after updating iOS: Face...

The producer said that many players’ depression was...

Pompeii, Gazzè and 5G

Scorn, is an extreme (and different) horror video...

How will online shopping change on Meta platforms?

Jade Order Review – Gamereactor – Jade Order

The Playlist, what we didn’t know about Spotify’s...

Kerbal Space Program 2 will finally enter Early...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy