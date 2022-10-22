Intel’s latest-generation CPU was officially released at 9:00 on Thursday. Since many stores have closed early due to the epidemic in recent years, it became officially available on Friday. Therefore, friends who went to the brain field yesterday believe that they have to go to around 5 o’clock to see the real goods. This time, Intel has repeated the old trick to launch the overclocked K series. Among them are the i5-13600K, i7-13700K, and i9-13900K processors, and there are also KF series that do not provide internal graphics.

In terms of price, the current price in Hong Kong is much more expensive than the previous generation. The most “entry-level” i5-13600K will cost $2,850, which is more than $600 more expensive than the i5-12600K of the same level of the previous generation. Similarly, the new i9 is also There is a lot of difference. The difference between the two is $1,000, which is about 9 in US dollars, which is generally acceptable. However, because the number of new CPUs is currently too small, some stores use “splywood” to sell them together, or they need to build a whole machine before new CPUs can be released. Therefore, if the old users who simply want to upgrade the CPU, I believe that they will have to wait for one or two more water to have a chance.

Intel Core i5 13600K

$2,850

Intel Core i7 13700KF

$3,450

Intel Core i7 13700K

$3,880

Intel Core i9 13900K

$5,299

Enquiry: Pegasus Computer 9540 8014