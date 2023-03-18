After the launch of the mobile intel 13th generation CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU, I believe many users will consider this new combination. After all, if you want to spend money to buy a new machine, you will naturally choose a Notebook with the latest hardware specifications. However, if you have a small budget and want to try the DLSS3.0 of the RTX 40 series, in fact, every time a new GPU is launched, a batch of hosts using the previous generation CPU will be released. It’s like MSI’s newly launched CYBORG 15. There are two models that use RTX 4050 and 4060 graphics cards respectively, but the CPU part continues to use Intel’s 12th generation i5-12450H and i7-12650H. As for the cheapest RTX 4050, MSI’s GF63 Thin is only $7,999 with 16GB DDR4.

MSI GF63 Thin 12VE：$7,999

MSI CYBORG 15 A12VE：$8,799

MSI CYBORG 15 A12VF：$11,499

