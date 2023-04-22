Home » [Field material]Ti decides Super? MSI new card spoof flavor – PCM
GeForce RTXTM 3060Ti SUPER3X 8GD6X OC

The RTX 40 series has been launched for half a year, and the fourth new graphics card has been launched this month. There is even news that the new RTX 4060 Ti will be launched next month. At this time, many brands are busy cleaning up old cards. MSI However, the new RTX 3060 Ti has been launched in a high-profile manner recently. Why the high profile?

Because the new card is named RTX 3060 Ti SUPER3X, if you don’t pay attention, I believe users who saw the outer packaging in the brain field thought that NVIDIA suddenly released a new SUPER card, but in fact this SUPER3X is only used for high-end The SUPRIM X radiator in the model is also designed with three fans. It is estimated that MSI wants to use SUPER as a gimmick to clear away the remaining RTX 3060Ti stock in hand, so it uses a stronger radiator to attract, and does not want to lose the identity of the series in the name of high-end SUPRIM. The reason is that the current price of SUPER3X It is similar to or even lower than the lower-level Gaming Z TRIO series. However, it is rumored that NVIDIA has asked MSI to correct the name of “SUPER3X”. I believe that MSI will not dare to “play around” again next time.

