Field report: Durability of lithium-ions against LiFePO4 in power stations

With power stations you have the choice between two battery technologies, lithium-ion or LiFePO4.

Lithium-ion power stations are usually smaller, lighter and cheaper. LiFePO4 power stations, on the other hand, are more durable and safer, in theory.

How big the differences in durability are in practice is not so easy to determine. I find it difficult to go through thousands of charging cycles with a power station in the test.

However, I have two power stations in constant use with me, one with LiFePO4 and one with lithium-ion batteries. Let’s take a look at how the capacity has changed over time in the test.

LiFePO4: BEAUDENS portable power station with 166Wh

The BEAUDENS 166Wh power station was one of the first models I tested. This is a cheap and simple power station with LiFePO4 battery cells.

This model is from 2020 and is therefore one of the “early” LiFePO4 power stations. Since my test, I have been using this power station as a mixture of solar buffer power station and UPS.

Lithium Ion: EcoFlow RIVER Pro

I’ve been using the EcoFlow RIVER Pro for just over a year. Similar to the BEAUDENS power station, this is attached to a solar system and serves as a kind of buffer storage mixed with a UPS.

In contrast to the BEAUDENS power station, however, the EcoFlow RIVER Pro relies on classic lithium-ion battery cells.

wear and tear as a UPS

But how high is the wear and tear of a power station when used as a UPS? EcoFlow once informed me here that a wear and tear of 1 cycle per day should be expected in UPS operation.

Correspondingly, we arrive at arithmetically:

EcoFlow RIVER Pro approx. 400-500 cycles

BEAUDENS Powerstation approx. 1100 cycles

EcoFlow advertises the RIVER Pro with 800 cycles (with 80% remaining capacity). BEAUDENS, on the other hand, with 2000 cycles, which would be quite pessimistic for a LiFePO4 power station.

However, according to both values, the power stations would each be about 50% worn out.

Measured values, durability of lithium-ion versus LiFePO4

Let’s get to the measurements. I measured the capacity of the power stations in the same way as I did in my test.

used capacity new capacity EcoFlow RIVER Pro 586.9 Wh 650.5 Wh BEAUDENS portable power station with 166Wh 130.3 Wh 139.2 Wh

Exciting! Because the measured values ​​fit the theory quite well. The EcoFlow RIVER Pro lost around 10% capacity in the year of use as UPS/buffer storage.

If we assume that the power station still has 80% of the new capacity after 800 cycles and we now get to 90% after 300-400 cycles, the battery behaves “as expected”.

With the BEAUDENS 166Wh portable power station, we still have 94% of the original capacity after about 3 years / 1000 cycles. This value also fits, but it also shows us that the LiFePO4 battery tends to last better.

Conclusion

My practical experience largely confirms the theory that power stations with LiFePO4 batteries are more durable than lithium-ion based models.

The information from EcoFlow with 800 cycles and 80% remaining capacity seems to be added. I get 400 cycles and around 90% capacity. That’s totally okay too! Especially if you don’t use such a power station as a “buffer storage” or UPS, you won’t get to 800 cycles so quickly.

The LiFePO4 power station, on the other hand, reached 94% after 3 years of continuous operation and arithmetically “1000 cycles”.

Of course I’ve been using the powerstations as a UPS with occasional cycles and we don’t know how accurate EcoFlow’s claim of “1 day UPS = 1 cycle” is, but from my readings it seems to be getting there.

If you want to use your power station as a UPS / solar buffer storage, I would recommend the LiFePO4 models based on my experience. These seem to be a good bit more durable.

However, even after a year of continuous operation, the EcoFlow RIVER Pro still showed no worrying wear and tear. With occasional use, the lithium-ion battery technology is absolutely ok. However, LiFePO4 seems to be noticeably more durable in practice.