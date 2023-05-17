Field report: Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN (versus Sony FE 50mm 1.4 ZA SSM)

50mm is the standard focal length and if you’re one of the lucky Sony camera owners, you’ll be spoiled for choice. In addition to Sony’s own lenses, Samyang and Sigma also offer exciting 50mm fixed focal lengths.

This small test is also about the new Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN. Actually I want to compare the 950€ Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN with the 1200€ Sony SEL-50F14Z FE 50mm 1.4 ZA SSM.

The “Sony Zeiss” 50mm lens still belongs to the first wave of E-mount lenses, but is very popular due to the price, which is between the large Sony GM models and the models from the 3rd providers.

But what about 2023? Is the Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN the better alternative? Is the AF better than the Sony SEL-50F14Z?

Let’s find out in the test!

A first look at the Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN

Sigma can build very high-quality lenses, which they also show with the Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN. The lens is largely made of metal and looks classy. More elegant than the Tamron or Samyang models.

At 670g, this is in the middle in terms of weight. However, with 110mm it is currently the 2nd longest 50mm fixed focal length for the E-mount.

Weight Long Samyang AF 50mm 1.4 FE II 420g 89 mm Sony FE 50mm 1.4 GM 516g 96 mm Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN 670g 110 mm Sony FE 50mm 1.4 ZA SSM 778g 108 mm Sony FE 50mm 1.2 GM 778g 108 mm Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG HSM 910g 126 mm

The new Sony FE 50mm 1.4 GM in particular is a lot shorter and lighter. Not to mention the samyang.

There are big plus points for the beautiful lens hood, which is of significantly higher quality. In addition to the focus ring, we also have an aperture ring and four buttons/switches.

In addition to an AF/MF switch, we have a switch to “unclick” the aperture ring, a switch to lock the aperture ring and a multifunction button.

The Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN is of course splash-proof.

Sony SEL-50F14Z FE 50mm 1.4 ZA SSM for reference

In this test, I will often use the Sony SEL-50F14Z FE 50mm 1.4 ZA SSM as a comparison lens for a little “context”, especially when it comes to assessing sharpness and AF.

Both lenses have the same focal length and aperture. The Sony is however 200-300€ more expensive.

The Sony A1 is used as the camera.

Sharpness, quite similar

I was a bit surprised at the sharpness! Subjectively, I would have expected the Sigma Art to be sharper than the Sony SEL-50F14Z.

However, in my comparison pictures, the difference was minimal!

With the aperture wide open, the Sigma tends to be a touch sharper and richer in contrast.

At the edge of the picture, the difference becomes a little larger. The Sigma is noticeably sharper here, but this doesn’t play a major role, especially in “portrait use”.

The image remains similar even when dimmed. Again, the Sigma is marginally sharper than the Sony, but without 100% or 200% zoom these differences won’t be noticeable.

The Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN can be fully used with an open aperture! The sharpness increases a little at F2.8, but is already openly at a good level.

However, my feeling differs from the test images here. My results with the Sigma Art felt much more satisfactory in terms of sharpness than with the Sony SEL-50F14Z. But this can also be due to the AF, which is more reliable with Sigma, more on that later.

Huge differences in the colors!

One of the most noticeable differences between the Sigma and the Sony is the colors. Some of these are completely different!

Like most Sony lenses, the SEL-50F14Z FE 50mm 1.4 ZA SSM has a rather cool image style.

In contrast, the Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN has a much warmer white balance.

And yes, this difference runs through almost all pictures. Which color style is better now depends on your taste. But I like the warmer and slightly higher contrast of the Sigma lens much better!

Chromatic aberration

Unfortunately, the Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN is also plagued by chromatic aberration.

Chromatic aberration is clearly the biggest weakness of the Sigma lens! However, these are just as bad with the Sony lens, if not even worse in some cases. With the Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN, the chromatic aberrations are a little less colourful, but just as strong.

This seems to be a problem with the 50mm focal length in general, because other lenses in this range, such as the SAMYANG AF 50mm F1.4 II FE, also struggle with this.

vignetting?

With the aperture wide open, the Sigma has visible vignetting at the edges of the image. This is primarily noticeable when you photograph the sky.

This is a bit more pronounced here than with the Sony, but not disturbing outside of landscape photography.

backlight and sun stars

The Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN copes well with backlight and direct sunlight. So the lens flare is quite unproblematic.

There may be minor “dots” but nothing major. Here the Sigma performs better than the Sony.

The Sigma can also produce very beautiful sun stars when stopped down, which are larger and more pronounced than with the Sony SEL-50F14Z.

Bokeh

In theory, the Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN has decent bokeh thanks to the aperture of 1.4. There are also 11 aperture blades, which should ensure quite round bokeh balls.

In practice, the Sigma’s bokeh looks good, as was to be expected.

However, in a direct comparison with our Sony lens, certain characteristics are noticeable.

Bokeh balls on the Sony SEL-50F14Z are a bit rounder and, above all, a bit more “pronounced” with visible outer edges.

The bokeh of the Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN, on the other hand, is a bit softer and less noticeable. This is a matter of taste. The Sony lens has more character and especially when you have lights in the background they stand out more and appear more “dreamy”.

However, in return, especially in situations such as a forest, etc., the bokeh of the Sony can quickly appear a bit overloaded and restless. Here the Sigma does a better job. Especially with somewhat more complex backgrounds, the Sigma appears a bit calmer and smoother.

Autofocus, Sigma better than Sony?

The Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN is the first lens from Sigma to use the new HLA focusing motor. HLA stands for High-response Linear Actuator, making it Sigma’s answer to Sony’s XD and Tamron’s VXD focusing motor.

This means that the focusing motor is a generation newer on paper than the motor in the Sony SEL-50F14Z. But traditionally, Sony lenses on Sony cameras always have it a bit easier than third-party lenses. So how does it look in practice?

There is no question that the Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN is superior to the Sony SEL-50F14Z FE 50mm 1.4 ZA SSM in every respect.

The Sigma focuses faster, is a lot quieter (not audible) and also more accurate, even with moving objects.

So yes, the new HLA motor from Sigma is good!

But this is not a “sport” lens either. A spinning model or a dog looking around is no problem. Here we have an almost 100% hit rate with Eye AF.

However, for example a dog running towards the camera at full speed can be a little too much. Here the hit rate drops significantly depending on the distance, but remains above the Sony SEL-50F14Z!

In addition, I sometimes had “misfocused” images with the Sony SEL-50F14Z, which I could not observe with the Sigma.

If I had to classify the AF of the lenses known to me, the following “ranking list” would result when used in combination with fast-running dogs:

Sony FE 70-200mm 2.8 GM OSS II Sony FE 135mm 1.8 GM Tamron 70-180mm 2.8 Di III VXD Tamron 28-75mm 2.8 Di III VXD G2 Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN Tamron 28-75mm 2.8 Di III RXD Samyang AF 85mm F1.4 II FE for Sony E Sony SEL-50F14Z FE 50mm 1.4 ZA SSM SAMYANG AF 50mm F1.4 II FE Sony FE 28–70 mm F 3,5–5,6 OSS

Images of the Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN

Here are a few post-processed images that I took with the Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN.

You can find more pictures of the Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN on my photography website.

Conclusion

I am satisfied with the Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN! So pleased that I will be selling my Sony SEL-50F14Z FE 50mm 1.4 ZA SSM in favor of this one.

Let’s summarize my conclusion about the Sigma:

Feel very good!

Image sharpness is very good through all f-stops

Autofocus better than the Sony SEL-50F14Z and very reliable (but not a sports lens)

Warmer tone than Sony lenses

Unfortunately, chromatic aberration is somewhat more pronounced

Vignetting slightly present when the aperture is wide open

First of all, the image sharpness of the Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN is very good! Slightly better than the Sony FE 50mm 1.4 ZA SSM, but the difference in my test images was less than I expected.

What surprised me was the autofocus! The Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN worked much more reliably here than the Sony FE 50mm 1.4 ZA SSM. Sigma’s new HLA motor is good! This is super fast, extremely safe (the Sony FE 50mm 1.4 ZA SSM can sometimes just be wrong) and also wonderfully quiet. It’s not a sports lens, the focus can be off with running dogs and children, but I didn’t expect that to be better with a 50mm lens.

The bokeh is again a matter of taste. This is quite soft and unobtrusive. In direct comparison, the Sony has a little more “character”, but can appear more restless.

The colors are also a matter of taste. Sony cameras + Sony lenses tend to cool colors, the Sigma lens, on the other hand, produces significantly warmer images! I like this better, I find the colors of the Sigma very beautiful, but that’s 100% a matter of taste.

The Sigma lens handles backlight well and sun stars can become beautiful.

The only thing I really have to criticize is the chromatic aberration, which is quite pronounced here. This is currently my lens with the most pronounced CAs. However, the Sony FE 50mm 1.4 ZA SSM is similarly bad here.

Vignetting is not the strong point of the lens either, but I see that less critically with a “portrait lens”.

Personally, I would like to say that I like the Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN much more than the Sony FE 50mm 1.4 ZA SSM. I can’t say exactly why, but I enjoy shooting with the Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN more than with the Sony.

So yes, I would prefer the Sigma Art 50mm 1.4 DG DN to the Sony SEL-50F14Z FE 50mm 1.4 ZA SSM!