To a distracted observer, Fifa it might always seem the same game, year after year, excluding graphical improvements. But just like many sports that always seem to offer the same dynamics from the outside, there are details that can only be appreciated over time. The inertia of the players, theirs movementthe physics of the balloon, the reactivity or less of the goalkeepers, the capacity entry of companions managed by the computer.

Each year these factors change and are adapted to find a point of contact between EA Sports‘ ability to measure and report a gigantic amount of data (which passes for l’uso del machine learning mixed with the recording of every movement of entire games) and the need for an accessible and spectacular product.

Under this point of view, Fifa 23 is the perfect summary of these years in which the game has continued to grow without, in fact, any competition: an ever higher technical advance in terms of global performance accompanied by the same defects and a questionable business model, which in some states is even prohibited. The parable of Fifa it was in some ways the parable of football itselfa game that while trying to preserve the spirit of a group of kids playing on the street has inevitably become more and more business, ever faster, physical, muscular and which today is well represented both by its cover and see Mbappé and Sam Kerr togetherChelsea player and first woman to appear on a box of Fifabut also from what will probably be the most desired footballer of the FUT packs, namely Haaland.

Let’s proceed in order: the general offer is more or less always the same, a little more beautiful, a little more accurate. On the one hand there is Volta Footballthe colorful and spectacular street soccer introduced in Fifa 20 in which it is possible to perform absurd feints and moves playing online or alone, and on the other hand there are all the imaginable declinations of classic football: the possibility of putting yourself in the shoes of a coach or a player, friendlies of all kinds, the World Cup both male and female e il ProClubin which 11 vs 11 is played, as in real football. Perhaps the most fascinating mode, even if it has always been a bit left on the sidelines. And then there is of course FUT which represents the heart, especially the economic one, of everything. Another interesting aspect is that if we create a virtual footballer to play in Volta Football online, then we could use it in ProClub and progress in terms of unlocked items will be shared between the two careers.

A novelty this year represents the possibility of play a championship as Ted Lasso or a Richmond FC player. For those who really don’t know what we’re talking about, Ted Lasso is a tv series which comes from an advertisement and which tells about football and people in a splendid way. A series that bought Emmys at the last awards ceremony and that we highly recommend. His entry into Fifa represents one of the most successful marketing ideas of recent yearsone of those that could lead you to buy the game even if you’ve always looked at it wrong.

In the overflowing football offer of Fifa 23 the innovations introduced within FUT: the abbreviation stands for Fifa Ultimate Teamand it’s a way we can build our team perfect for competing online and offline in a variety of tournaments. To do this we will have to win or buy packs of random players, hoping to get the most valuable and best suited to our module. This mode, while remaining totally focused on buying packages, has over time loosened the jerseys and today offers many opportunities to proceed without spending money. In this new edition, for example, short challenges have been introduced, called FUT Moments, which allow you to collect stars to exchange for packs and by playing it is quite easy to get some as a gift for our progress.

Of course, starting with a good foundation, as always in any capitalist context, helps to obtain better results in less time. A big and welcome change concerns the infamous Entente, that is the chemistry between the players on the field that allows them to perform better and that until the last chapter was limited to the players who were adjacent. Now the Entente is a concept that concerns how many players of the same nationality and team play together, thus offering much more freedom in the creation of the squad. Of all the novelties, this is probably the most popular with those who spend their time refining the positioning of the players to get the perfect team.





But once you get on the pitch, what happens? The beauty of Fifa 23 there is no question from the aesthetic point of view, even if the public is still too rigid and it is probably the last, real challenge in the search for verisimilitude. Hypermotion technology offers spectacular moments regarding the movements of footballers and players, with very realistic tackles, pushes, jerseys and rebounds. In general, one gets the impression that the game travels between moments of calm and particularly slow and reasoned dribbles that can be suddenly broken by a sudden acceleration or a ball thrown deep into the opponent’s half. In particular, the new running system, which divides the players between those with a good progression and the sprinters, seems to reward above all the latter, able to overcome in a few strides and in a sudden way a defense not lined up perfectly, obviously if you have the right man.

Except for last minute changes, although the movements of the defensive sector are precise, in Fifa 23 attacking seems easier than defendinga great tradition of the game that the previous chapter seemed to have mitigated: the result is that, if on the one hand everything seems very true, on the other the actions sometimes have a speed and a supernatural reactivity (see Haaland again) or you are faced with unthinkable blunders if you do not press at the right moment.

Another great tradition is the difficulty in having reliable behavior of the goalkeepers, which on the one hand seem to close perfectly in one-on-one and then put their hands at random on very predictable long shots. In general everything is very funny and spectacular, but every now and then we see the limits of a system that predictably prefers to give us the possibility of scoring one more goal than the opponent rather than making us defend better. Problems you forget about as soon as he manages a dry dribble, which Hypermotion makes even more beautiful, and the defense is overcome.

With regard to free kicks and firm balls, the system has been completely revised and allows you to decide where to hit the ball, giving an idea of ​​the trajectory. It takes a while to get carried away, but in the end the results are more interesting and less random than in the past, especially for the most accurate players able to always return the same result.

Seen from the stands, Fifa 23 it is a continuation in positive and negative of the previous chapters: it exalts all the most spectacular aspects and the historical defects, bringing the accuracy to a maniacal level but keeping some simplistic ambitions for the love of the show. We can say that Fifa 23with its excesses, it follows the football of the future: it’s up to us to decide whether to follow him or not. Now it will be interesting to understand what will happen next year, but for now we better enjoy this last lap.