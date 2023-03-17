Home Technology FIFA boss: Our football game will be the best – Gamereactor
Technology

FIFA boss: Our football game will be the best – Gamereactor

by admin
FIFA boss: Our football game will be the best – Gamereactor

After nearly 30 years together, it’s time for FIFA and EA to part ways, an era drawing to a close as FIFA itself will release its next major football game.For EA, apply from now on EA Sports FC. But FIFA boss Gianni Infantino is unafraid of competition from veterans and is adamant their FIFA will become the new standard for the game of football. In an interview with The New York Times, he said:

“The new FIFA games – FIFA 25, 26, 27 and more – will always be the best video games for any girl or boy, and we’ll have news on that soon.

This is in line with what Infantino said last year:

The FIFA name is the only global original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26 to name a few – what hasn’t changed is the FIFA name, which will live on forever and be at its best.

In other words, very confident, but not really clear if FIFA’s first own game will be released this year, or in 2024.

What do you think of the upcoming football battle, which will be the best?

See also  Five environmentally friendly technologies we saw at CES in Las Vegas

You may also like

Techland reveals more about its latest game –...

Govee DreamView T1 buy cheap from 55€ (03/2023)

Instagram and Facebook begin to delete Siae’s music...

Capcom cafe cooperates with the “Rockman EXE” series!...

John McAfee: From the IT genius to the...

Instagram and Facebook begin to delete Siae’s music...

OLED TVs, Storage, PC Accessories & More On...

Starship Troopers: Terran Command now has a map...

The brightest screen bar for only 23 euros:...

Tribute to the original ancestor SD Dragon of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy