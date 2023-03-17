After nearly 30 years together, it’s time for FIFA and EA to part ways, an era drawing to a close as FIFA itself will release its next major football game.For EA, apply from now on EA Sports FC. But FIFA boss Gianni Infantino is unafraid of competition from veterans and is adamant their FIFA will become the new standard for the game of football. In an interview with The New York Times, he said:

“The new FIFA games – FIFA 25, 26, 27 and more – will always be the best video games for any girl or boy, and we’ll have news on that soon.

This is in line with what Infantino said last year:

The FIFA name is the only global original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26 to name a few – what hasn’t changed is the FIFA name, which will live on forever and be at its best.

In other words, very confident, but not really clear if FIFA’s first own game will be released this year, or in 2024.

What do you think of the upcoming football battle, which will be the best?