The International Football Association (FIFA) held a general meeting yesterday, and the 52-year-old Enfentino was elected as the president of FIFA for the third time without any opposition. He said,A video game will be launched to compete with EA Sports FC and is believed to be superior to EA Sports’ games.

FIFA parted ways with nearly 30 partners EA Sports a few days ago. FIFA 23 will become the last game of EA Sports to use the FIFA brand in the game name, and will later be renamed EA Sports FC, saying that it will open in July of this year. A new era.

Following his election, Enfentino stated that the new FIFA game to be launched will always be the best video game for any girl or boy, announcing that information on this will be provided as soon as possible. He also mentioned in a statement earlier that only games officially licensed by FIFA will be credible to football fans.

